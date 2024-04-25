WAKEONE responds to Kep1er’s disbandment news; Engages in talks with members to extend contracts
WAKEONE has responded to the news of Kpe1er’s disbandment and has revealed that they are currently in talks to extend their contracts.
WAKEONE responds to Kep1er disbandment news
More about Kpe1er
Earlier today, the news came out that the K-pop girl group, Kep1er will be disbanding in the coming months as they failed to reach an agreement during discussions to extend their contracts. However, WAKEONE, the group’s company, has responded to the rumor.
Kep1er originated from the survival reality competition Girls Planet 999. With their debut in 2022, the group inked a 2-year and 6-month deal with WAKEONE. The exclusive contract between the girl group and the agency is set to conclude in July 2024.
On April 25, 2024, it was reported by a South Korean media outlet that the girl group would be disbanding by the end of July since their contract would be coming to an end.
The report stated that the members could not reach a definitive agreement, and they will be going back to their respective agencies they had been part of prior to their debut in Kep1er. The group will halt their activities as a group and the members have decided to disband.
Nevertheless, WAKEONE has issued a statement addressing the matter and confirmed ongoing discussions. The agency is actively engaged in negotiations with the respective agencies representing the members, exploring the possibility of extending their contracts within the group.
Additionally, WAKEONE expressed optimism in early April, stating their favorable outlook on the contract agreements, while the group itself is diligently preparing for the release of a new album. It is worth noting that Kep1er would be the pioneering group emerging from a survival show to pursue contract extensions.
Kep1er, formed through the survival reality show Girls Planet 999, is managed by WAKEONE and Swing Entertainment. It is composed of 9 members, which include Kim Chae Hyun, Huening Bahiyyih, Choi Yu Jin, Kim Da Yeon, Seo Young Eun, Kang Ye Seo, Hikaru Ezaki, Mashiro Sakamoto, and Shen Xiaoting.
They made their debut with the EP First Impact in 2022. The group went on to release several albums, such as Doublast and Troubleshooter, in the same year. Moreover, their most recent EPs include Lovestruck! and Magic Hour, released in 2023. The group is currently preparing for their first Japanese studio album, Kep1going, to be released on May 8, 2024.
