'Never said': ADOR's Min Hee Jin denies reports that she claimed HYBE's Bang Si Hyuk copied her to create BTS

HYBE versus ADOR feud took a new turn when reports claimed that Min Hee Jin had accused Bang Si Hyuk of copying her concept to create BTS. Fans expressed their anger and disappointment towards her on their social media.

During the press conference held on April 25, she denied such claims. Shocking revelations were made during the conference. Here is what she had to say about her alleged statements concerning BTS.

ADOR's Min Hee Jin denied having said Bang PD copied her for BTS

On April 23, reports accused ADOR's Min Hee Jin of claiming that Bang Si Hyuk copied her concept ideas to create BTS. These statements were met with a lot of backlash from angry fans globally. On April 25, during the press conference held by HYBE and Min Hee Jin, the ADOR CEO responded to the accusations against her.

According to KBS News, Min Hee Jin stated that she has stocks and has received things. She commented that the things stated by HYBE are only to their advantage, for her they are false. She mentioned that many of their comments make no sense and there are too many things like this. She stressed that she has never said that 'BTS copied me.'

Latest updates on HYBE versus ADOR

On April 25, during the press conference, many new claims and accusations surfaced. According to reports by Asia Today, Min Hee Jin consulted with a shaman named Ji Yeong nim 0814 before taking her decisions. Some of the cases that have been alleged are purchasing HYBE stocks, personal office 'cleansing' which was billed toward the company's expenses, hiring employees on the shaman's recommendations, and exposing employee information to the shaman.

It was also claimed that Min Hee Jin sought advice for the company's name, and trainees and also discussed BTS' military enlistment with the shaman.

