Body moisturisers for dry skin under Rs 999 from Amazon

Dry skin is quite a common skin condition. While it splurges during the winter season as occurs the skin doesn't retain sufficient moisture, Summer dry skin also leads to similar severe flaking skin, cracks and fine lines on legs and arms, and also itchiness. Moisturising your body can hydrate and lock in body moisture thereby keeping you cool and your skin soft and supple. Daily moisturisation is also known to have pro-ageing benefits as it reduces the appearance of fine skins and dull, saggy looking skin.

Here are 7 body moisturisers for dry skin:

1. Vitamin C Body Lotion

Mamaearth’s Vitamin C infused body lotion is moisturising magic your skin craves. It is light, absorbs quickly into the skin, and gets to work immediately, giving the skin the hydration it needs. Natural ingredients like honey, shea butter and olive oil in it are excellent for skin healing and balancing the skin’s pH.

Price: Rs 358

Buy Now

2. Colorbar Body Moisturiser

Apply this body moisturiser after showering every day to lock in the moisture and prevent your skin from drying out. Its luxurious yet lightweight, non-greasy and fast-absorbing texture makes it comfortable all day. Make sure you apply the lotion on your arms, legs and even in the back and shoulder region to flaunt glowing skin.

Price: Rs 257

Buy Now

3. Dove Plant-Based Moisturiser

Want healthy and bouncy skin? Here is the sweet-smelling long-lasting moisturiser that makes your skin baby soft. The lotion with white tea extract penetrates deep into the skin and makes it supple and soft. The plant-based moisturiser gives your body the unconditional love it deserves.

Price: Rs 297

Buy Now

4. Wow cocoa body moisturiser

Quench your skin’s thirst with this cocoa and shea butter infused body moisturiser that combats dry skin, repair damage, boost collagen and soothe inflammation for youthfully vibrant skin. This lotion is a superlative moisturiser that gives intensive moisture and hydration that's suitable for all skin types.

Price: Rs 279

Buy Now

5. The Beauty Sailor Body Lotion

Avocado oil helps to promote skin elasticity and this body lotion is the perfect body moisturiser with SPF for deep hydration and natural sun protection. It also contains extracts of jojoba oil that helps in promoting even complexion and collagen production which makes your skin look soft and glowing.

Price: Rs 999

Buy Now

6. Aveeno Daily Moisturising Lotion

Clinically proven to relieve dry skin, this fragrance-free lotion is the one you need if you are dealing with parched riverbed like skin texture. With oat formula, which cleanses away impurities, moisturises dry skin and restores pH balance.

Price: Rs 910

Buy Now

7. Kama Ayurveda Body Moisturiser

With extracts of aloe vera, sunflower and olive oil blended with pure essential oils of lavender and patchouli, this ayurvedic moisturiser for dry skin is an excellent choice to put a halt to again. It makes your skin feel cool and hydrated and also gives it a natural glow. Apply a generous amount to skin with fingertips and massage gently with a soothing, circular motion to calm skin irritation and tightness.

Price: Rs 945

Buy Now

Disclaimer: The article contains sponsored links. The content is created by Pinkvilla.

Also read: Top spring beauty essentials you need to stock your beauty arsenal with before March