How Is Tanga Loa Related to Roman Reigns and The Rock? Find Out

At WWE's first pay-per-view post, WrestleMania 40, WWE Backlash 2024, fans got another major surprise from WWE management: another great addition to the new Bloodline under Solo Sikoa. The tag team match between Kevin Ownes, Randy Orton, and The Bloodline (Solo Sikoa and Tama Tonga) was the kickoff matchup for WWE Backlash.

During face, both teams started to exchange blows at each other and took the fight out of the ring before the referee could even ring the bell to start the match; WWE management and security came out to stop the chaos between Randy Kevin and Tama Solo.

SmackDown GM Nick Aldis came out and altered the match stipulation to a street fight; both teams went to war, banging heads against trash cans, slamming each other on tables multiple times, and using numerous kendo sticks.

At the ending moment of the match, Kevin Ownes connected a perfect five-star frog splash on Tama Tonga and pinned him, and just before the third count, an unknown man wearing black pulled the referee out and launched an attack on Kevin Ownes.

The man was none other than Tanga Toa, brother of Tama Tonga and a new addition to The Bloodline. Solo Sikoa took advantage and pinned Kevin Ownes, who won the match.

Is Tanga Toa related to Roman Reigns and The Rock?

WWE fans wonder who Tanga Toa is and how he relates to The Samoan Family tree. Tevita Fifita, better known by his professional wrestling stage name Tanga Toa, is the real brother of Tama Tonga and another son adopted son of former WWE legend Haku. Tanga Toa is a Taogan professional wrestler adopted by her maternal aunt and her husband, WWE legend Haku.

Although Haku and any of his sons, Tama and Tanga, are not direct, not blood relatives to the Anoa'i family, the family The Rock and Roman Reigns belongs to, Haku and Peter Maivia, were from the same island.

So the answer to the question, is Tanga Toa related to The Rock and Roman Reigns, is No, they are not both relative, but their families share special bonds and are part of a vast Samoan lineage as Pacific islander believes they all are brothers.

Lance Anoa'i, the cousin of Roman Reigns and The Rock, has explained why they consider Tama Tonga, Tanga Toa, and their brother part of their family.

Lance Anoa'i said once in an interview about Tama Tonga, "Not by blood. We consider him family every time I see Haku; he's my uncle, a lot of respect for him. It's just more like the island culture. We're all from the South Pacific, so the islanders stick together, man. It's just one breed."

