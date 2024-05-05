When Tom Brady, Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton And David Beckham Came Together At Miami GP

It's almost like a dream for the fans to see their biggest stars come together. The 2022 Miami Grand Prix was a paradise for the sports admirers featuring several iconic players photographed together. The pinnacle of sports in one photo was captured at the star-studded racing event held in Florida which went viral back in 2022.

Tom Brady made Michael Jordan, Lewis Hamilton & David Beckham pose together for a picture!

It's not always that you see the most successful athletes of all time in one frame together. However, the Miami GP managed to do so. Four GOATS from different sports were captured together in one picture which was posted by NFL legend Tom Brady. Imagine a picture of four sporting icons where the seven-time Super Bowl champion s not the only goat in the picture. Only someone like Brady could do it.

The five-time Super Bowl MVP made basketball legend and six-time NBA champion Michael Jordan, seven-time World Champion Lewis Hamilton and the former football superstar David Beckham all pose together for a picture. The 46-year-old New England Patriots star took over his official X account to post the legendary collaboration. The picture was also shared by Beckham on his Instagram. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Meanwhile, the former quarterback was also seen hugging the NBA Hall of Famer for some GOAT talk.

Serena Williams and Venus Williams were also in attendance. The famous Williams sisters were seen posing together in a picture shared by Danish tennis player and former World No. 1 Caroline Wozniacki.

Tom Brady watched Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at star-studded Santiago Bernabeu stadium

Tom Brady is enjoying retirement to the fullest, but not away from the sports. TB12 travelled to Spain to watch one of the biggest rivalries, not just in football but in sports; Real Madrid vs FC Barcelona at the Santiago Bernabeu Stadium recently on April 22.

While the 14-time UCL champions defeated arch-rivals Barcelona 3-2, Brady was seen celebrating with the winning squad in the dressing room. He also took several pictures with the Real Madrid players. He also greeted the club president Florentino Perez and met the boss of the Whites, Carlo Ancelotti.

As mentioned before, several well-known sports stars were present in the Real Madrid stadium namely, 24-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic, King of Clay Rafael Nadal, tennis sensation Carlos Alcaraz and former World No. 1 Iga Swiatek. Brady also went on to present the Laureus Sportsman of the Year award to Djokovic in Madrid on April 22; the event which saw several elite players from the world attend it.

ALSO READ: Vinicius Jr Dedicates El Clasico Win To Tom Brady As NFL GOAT Reveals His ‘Favorite Goal Celebration’