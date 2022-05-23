Deepika Padukone's makeup archives are big on red lipsticks and we love them all

Red lipstick is always the talk of the town and no swap of hues could ever get inside its shoes. Stays and reigns as a classic, the red lip wand is the ultimate mood-uplifter in the beauty department. Deepika Padukone loves it too and we're certain you've noticed it again recently on her pout. As temperature, fashion and glamour are all we hear at the moment given the summer sunshine and Cannes in the scene, take this as your sign to gush about the sultriness of red lipstick.

Let's take a look at the Gehraiyaan girl, Deepika Padukone's high-impact and super glam look with red lipstick on.

The 75th Film Festival in the French town sure looks lit but not with celebrities' attendance. Especially when DP arrives, you know it's in style. Dressed in a bodycon black dress, she soaked in the beauty of oomph like there's tomorrow with a bright red pout. Dewy skin and enhanced eyelashes, but we all know what made the stand-out statement here. Ah, the Cartier jewellery is love at first sight!

What's better than a red carpet look? When you match with the carpet itself and outshine the same. Just as the queen of hearts did as she clad in a Louis Vuitton custom-made satin gown with a risqué neckline. Makeup Artist Sandhya Shekar opted for a classic move with red lipstick and brown smokey eye makeup. Now, these are goals for a date night, yes, you're absolutely right!

Black and red, even the makeup gods are gaga over this combo. It's the one that continues to ride on the roaring success side and as seen here, Shaleena Nathani styled Deepika Padukone in ArdAzAei black pantsuit. While the choker with animal panther faces spoke of opulence, we had our eyes charmed by her lips. So red, so fabulous!

When in doubt grab an eyeliner and a red lipstick! You're sorted glam-wise. An instant saviour when you want to hit a party. The 83 actress rocked an Alexandre Vauthier blazer dress and of course, loud was the mood of the look and a lip gloss did it so right over the red lipstick. And, her black winged eyeliner just complements.

Are you an admirer of cut-outs? Well, that's more summer but here's what is date, lunch, and party-apt no matter the season. The red lipstick. Get it out now and wear it like Deepika combined a matte deep red lipstick with her Alexander McQueen maxi dress.

