Well ladies we all know that vaginal odor can be a major issue. Vaginal odor is natural and also normal to some extent. It may sometimes be embarrassing and uncomfortable for many ladies, as it affects their self confidence and quality of life. There could be many reasons for vaginal odor amongst women, such as poor intimate hygiene, yeast infection, hormonal imbalances, and bacterial infection ( 1 ). Luckily we will be presenting to you many options that can help eliminate your vaginal odor without going to the doctor. Remedies include adding probiotics to your diet, using natural disinfectants like apple cider vinegar, and applying essential oils or herbal remedies. By learning about these remedies and adopting healthy habits, women can effectively manage vaginal odor and prevent it from recurring. In this article, we will also mention some of the best home remedies on how to get rid of vaginal odor at home and provide tips on how to maintain good vaginal health.

What Is Vaginal Odor?

Vaginal odor refers to any unpleasant or unusual smell that arises from the vagina. While it is normal for the vagina to have a mild odor, an intense or foul smell may indicate an underlying medical issue or poor hygiene. Well to understand this we need to know what influences the vaginal smell. A healthy vagina typically has a mild, musky odor that is not noticeable unless you are very close. BV is a common cause of the vaginal odor, and it also often has a fishy smell that is more noticeable after sex ( 1 ) .

Symptoms Of Vaginal Odor

The main symptom of vaginal odor is a strong or unpleasant smell emanating from the vaginal area. Other symptoms that may accompany vaginal odor include:

Discharge: An abnormal discharge that is thicker or different in color than usual may be a sign of a bacterial or yeast infection. There are many colors of discharge such as yellow, white or even brown.

Itching or irritation: Vaginal itching or irritation may indicate an infection or an allergic reaction to a product. It may also be a fungal infection.

Burning sensation in vagina: many ladies may have a burning sensation during urination.

Pain or discomfort: there may be some pain and discomfort in the vaginal area which may need medical attention.

Swelling or redness: Swelling or redness around the vagina may indicate an infection or an allergic reaction.

It is also important to understand that some women may not even experience any of the above symptoms other than just the vaginal odor.

Causes of Vaginal Odor

Well, there could be many reasons why women develop a vaginal odor, but it is important to understand the main underlying reason so it can be solved. Let’s talk about a few reason:

Bacterial vaginosis: The main reason is the vagina produces an overgrowth of harmful bacteria which produces a foul smell.

Yeast infections: Yeast infections can cause a thick, white discharge that may have a yeasty or bread-like smell ( 2 ).

). Poor hygiene: Improper hygiene practices, such as wearing tight or synthetic underwear, not washing the genital area regularly, or using scented products, can lead to vaginal odor.

Hormonal changes: We get hormonal changes during our pregnancy, menstrual cycle and many more. Due to this, there can be an alteration in the balance of bacteria in the vagina leading to a change in the odor.

Sexually transmitted infections (STIs): a possibility of STIs can result in unpleasant odor along with symptoms ( 2 ), ( 3 ). So always practice safe sex ladies!

), ( ). So always practice safe sex ladies! Diet: Eating certain foods, such as spicy or pungent foods, may affect the smell of the vaginal discharge.

Medicines: are you on some meds and that are causing the change in your vaginal odor, sometimes medications can affect the vaginal odor.

It is important to note that some vaginal odor is normal and varies depending on factors such as diet and menstrual cycle. If your vagina is smelling foul for a long time, we suggest you visit a doctor.

Advertisement

There are several home remedies for vaginal odor, Let us mention some of the most effective remedies:

Practice good hygiene: Keeping the vaginal area clean and dry is essential to preventing odor. Always wear clean, cotton underwear or a good fabric one and avoid tight-fitting clothing such as jeans and tights. Wash the genital area with mild soap and water daily, and avoid using scented products, douches, or harsh chemicals.

Probiotics: Adding probiotics to your diet or taking supplements can help to balance the bacteria in your gut and vagina, reducing the risk of infection and odor. You can add foods such as yogurt, kefir, buttermilk, kanji, and pickles which are rich in probiotics ( 4 ).

). Apple cider vinegar: This amazing home remedy can be made at home, mix one tablespoon of apple cider vinegar with one cup of water and use it superficially to rinse the genital area daily.

Tea tree oil: Tea tree oil has so many benefits, they are naturally anti fungal and also antibacterial in nature. They also eliminate the bad bacteria which cause odor development. You may mix a few drops of tea tree oil with coconut oil or any carrier oil of your choice and apply it to the vaginal area. Try a patch test before you do this.

Garlic: Garlic has natural antimicrobial properties that can help to fight bacterial infections and reduce odor. Eat one or two raw garlic cloves daily or take garlic supplements.

Baking soda: Baking soda can help to balance the pH of the vagina and reduce odor. Add a cup of baking soda to your bathwater and soak for 20 minutes.

If you have a persistent or severe vaginal odor, it is important to see a healthcare provider for an accurate diagnosis and appropriate treatment.

When to consult with a doctor

Ladies if you are experiencing vaginal odor, it is important to pay attention to any accompanying symptoms that may indicate an underlying condition. You may require medical attention if you experience unbearable pain or discomfort, here could be a chance you may have vaginal infection or a condition. Other symptoms that may warrant a visit to the doctor include abnormal discharge that is thick, clumpy, or discolored, foul smell, a burning sensation or pain during urination, and irregular periods or bleeding between periods.

Advertisement

Conclusion

Since you were worried about how to get rid of vaginal odor at home we have compiled the helpful ones. Let's summarize what we know now, vaginal odor is a common and general issue that many women face at some point in their lives. We may follow natural remedies such as maintaining good personal hygiene and wearing breathable and good quality clothing. Eating a healthy and nutritious diet, and using natural remedies like tea tree oil, garlic, or apple cider vinegar may help. All of these remedies may help reduce vaginal odor or make it better. It is important to consult with a healthcare provider if the odor persists or is accompanied by other symptoms such as abnormal discharge, pain or burning during urination, or irregular periods. If you have these symptoms it may indicate an underlying condition that requires medical attention. It is always better to seek medical advice for appropriate diagnosis and treatment. With proper care and attention, most cases of vaginal odor can be managed effectively.

Sources:

1. Chronic Vaginal Malodor in the Absence of Infection: A Possible Manifestation of Olfactory Reference Syndrome

https://juniperpublishers.com/jgwh/pdf/JGWH.MS.ID.555868.pdf

Advertisement

2. Associations between sexual habits, menstrual hygiene practices, demographics and the vaginal microbiome as revealed by Bayesian network analysis

https://journals.plos.org/plosone/article/file?id=10.1371/journal.pone.0191625&type=printable

3. A Study On Vaginal Discharge In Females Attending Sexually Transmitted Disease Outpatient Department

http://repository-tnmgrmu.ac.in/12638/1/202000217sobimeena.pdf

4. Vaginal Microbiota and the Use of Probiotics

https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2662373/