Alia Bhatt looks fresh as daisy in breezy white shirt and shorts paired with Gucci sneakers, perfect for a Sunday outing-approved

The old rule that you could only wear white on special occasions is long gone. Now, we experiment with white just as much as we used to experiment with bright colors in summer because it is a color that keeps us cool during the hot season. Scientifically, white reflects sunlight instead of absorbing it, which helps in keeping the body cooler. Perhaps Alia Bhatt also agrees with this.

This time, Alia was spotted beating the scorching heat in a breezy white outfit. Bhatt served us with an easy breezy look that we've promptly pinned to our summer lookbook, and it seems like you're eager to do the same after having a glance at her latest look.

Alia Bhatt latest relaxed summer look

In latest summer look, the Highway actress opted for a white button-down shirt paired with rolled sleeves and collars. The oversized shirt emitted a relaxed vibe, perfect for beating the heat while staying stylish. White, being a classic summer ensemble added a refreshing touch to her outfit.

Complementing the shirt, Alia selected white loose-fitted shorts to go with her shirt, which matched the ensemble's casual appeal. In addition to being comfortable, the shorts added to her overall breezy appearance. The loose shirt and shorts together made for a stylish yet laid-back look that was perfect for warmer weather.

Alia’s outfit is a classic choice for the beach, poolside, or whether you're meeting friends for brunch, running errands, or going for a leisurely walk in the park.

Alia Bhatt’s accessories and glam

For accessories, the Udta Punjab actress opted for white sneakers from the brand Gucci, which was a subtle nod to her partnership with the brand. Accessorizing with finesse, the actress adorned her ears with delicate golden tiny hoops.

When it came to make-up, the actress opted for a fresh and radiant appearance. Her skin glowed with natural luminosity, accentuated by light tints on her cheeks. For lips, she picked the nude color and tied her hair in a slicked-back bun style, which is a fuss-free choice for summers.

Alia’s outfit set a relaxed tone for summer. You can accessorize an ensemble like this with sunglasses, a hat, or comfortable footwear like sneakers or sandals to complete your summer-ready outfit.

