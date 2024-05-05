Superstar Singer 3, considered as one of the top singing reality shows nowadays, provides a great opportunity for up-and-coming singers to showcase their skills. With Neha Kakkar as the judge, the show features contestants from various age brackets. Over time, numerous famous personalities and celebrities have graced the stage of the show to display their talent.

The latest guest to appear on Superstar Singer 3 was Marathi vocalist Sanju Rathod. Sanju Rathod has been enjoying a wave of success following the release of his newest song, Gulabi Sadi.

Neha Kakkar jams with Sanju Rathod:

Neha Kakkar, who is quite active on social media, gave her fans a glimpse of the upcoming episode of the show. She surprised her fans on Instagram with a new video featuring the special guest, Sanju Rathod. In this video, Neha and Sanju are seen jamming to Sanju's latest hit song, Gulabi Sadi.

Watch Neha Kakkar and Sanju Rathod's reel here-

Speaking about Sanju Rathod's recent song, Gulabi Sadi has become a viral sensation on social media. From prominent Bollywood celebrities to many other content creators, several have created outstanding reels on this amazing track. Gulabi Sadi is currently a rage as more than 1.7 million reels have been created on the song on Instagram.

About Superstar Singer 3:

In the latest episode of Superstar Singer 3, well-known figures from the music industry such as Anuradha Padwal and Abhijeet Bhattacharya made special appearances. During this episode, judge Neha Kakkar and singer Abhijeet Bhattacharya ended up in a heated argument.

It happened after contestants Salman Ali and Aryan's performance. While sharing insights, Abhijeet remarked that singers shouldn't sing at weddings even if they are been offered a huge amount as their stature decreases. On the other hand, Neha Kakkar opined that singers earn money through hard work and there is nothing wrong if the singers are paid for singing at weddings. This topic led to a big disagreement between Abhijeet and Neha.

Judged by Neha Kakkar and hosted by Haarsh Limbachiyaa, Superstar Singer 3 premiered on March 9, 2024.

