Mouni Roy's easy breezy polka-dot dress is ideally suited for romantic Summer dinner dates

As the heat intensifies, Bollywood celebs are all turning towards one staple, and that is maxi dress. Maxi dresses are flowy, lightweight and chic, which is why they have become the go-to-choice for our stylish divas, adding a touch of glamour to their summer ensembles.

And among these starlets is none other than Mouni Roy. In the scorching heat of the Indian summer, staying cool without compromising on style can be a challenge, enter Mouni Roy in a maxi dress.

The Brahmastra actress is well known for her versatile performances, but she’s equally popular for her elegant style. Mouni has a fondness for maxi dresses, and we’ve deduced this from her Instagram. Whether it’s vacations or simple outings, she’s often seen in maxi dresses.

Once again, the actress was recently spotted wearing a stunning maxi dress, reaffirming her affinity for this stylish garment. Let’s checkout her latest cool and comfy look.

Mouni Roy’s maxi dress

Mouni's latest dress from the brand Self-portrait is all about feeling light and free while still looking stylish. Her ivory dress features delicate black spaghetti straps and V neckline, hinting at a silhouette that celebrates the feminine form.

But what really makes her outfit standout is the minute details. Her dress has a fitted top and gathers at the waist to balance out the flowing skirt and the outfit is covered in small polka dots giving it a cute and playful look. The skirt of the dress is tiered and flows beautifully, with an asymmetrical hemline that adds a unique touch.

Mouni’s dress will turn heads whether you are wearing it for a special night out or a simple day out. It’s an elegant yet understated option for anyone who likes easy going style with a contemporary twist.

Mouni’s accessories and glam

Wearing just one outfit isn't enough; styling it is equally important. And when it comes to putting together a stylish outfit, Mouni knows just how to turn heads. First off, the Gold actress chose a classic pair of heels to compliment her dress.

Black heels are a terrific choice for any event because they are quite adaptable and work well with almost anything. She also added a sleek wristwatch. The actress opted for black Chanel bag, adding a touch of luxury to the ensemble.

For make-up the diva kept things simple yet stunning. She went for glossy lips and let her short hair left open, framing her face beautifully. She also added some healthy glow to her cheeks with blush. Her eyes were lined with kohl for a smouldering look, while her brows were perfectly arched to frame her face.

Whether it's a garden party or rooftop gathering, Mouni's dress is perfect for any summertime event. Its breezy silhouette and playful design make it a standout choice for warm-weather occasions.

