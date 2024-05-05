Exclusive- Dhanush's Raayan makers eyeing Indian 2's June release date; details inside

Dhanush’s upcoming film Raayan is unquestionably one of the most anticipated projects of 2024. The movie, which is touted to be an action thriller, has already garnered immense praise since its announcement. Earlier, it was reported that makers are planning to release the first song of the film but there were no confirmations given.

Now, in a recent update, the makers are planning to schedule Raayan theatrically for June 13.

Dhanush’s Raayan to release on June 13

Our sources have informed us that the makers of the movie Raayan, starring Dhanush, have decided to release the thrilling film on June 13. This news comes after the delay of Kamal Haasan's Indian 2 release. Initially, there were rumors that the political thriller would hit theaters on June 13, but now, for undisclosed reasons, the makers have decided to move the release date of Indian 2 to July.

With this, Dhanush's directorial, Raayan, has a great chance to get released without any major competition. Fans are eagerly anticipating the movie and are excited to see Dhanush and his talented team in action.

More about Dhanush’s Raayan

Dhanush's upcoming film is said to be one of the greatest projects of this year as it features an enormous number of talented actors that includes, S J Suryah, Sundeep Kishan, Kalidas Jayaram, Selvaraghavan, Aparna Balamurali, Dushara Vijayan, Varalaxmi Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, and Saravanan in crucial roles.

Raayan is Dhanush's second directorial endeavor, following the 2017 film Pa Paandi, which earned him the Filmfare Award for Best Director. It has also been rumored that Nithya Menen will also feature in a special role in the film which will mark her second collaboration with Dhanush after their 2022 blockbuster Thiruchitrambalam.

The project has been bankrolled by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures and music has been composed by music maestro AR Rahman himself.

See Dhanush's post

How excited are you for Raayan? Let us know in the comments section below.

