The Atypical Family with Chun Woo Hee-Jang Ki Yong premieres with strong viewership; Lee Je Hoon's Chief Detective 1958 remains steady

The Atypical Family premiered on May 4 and opened to good ratings. The fantasy drama featuring Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong was received well by viewers as it garnered strong viewership for its premiere episode. Lee Je Hoo's historical action drama Chief Detective 1958 maintained high ratings and achieved its highest for a Saturday broadcast.

The Atypical Family and Chief Detective 1958's viewership ratings

According to Nielsen Korea, Chun Woo Hee and Jang Ki Yong starrer The Atypical Family garnered 3.3 percent viewership ratings for its first episode which aired on May 4. The drama tells the story of a mysterious family whose members all have different supernatural abilities.

Bok Gwi Joo can travel back in time and relive his happy times. He is only able to travel back and not change the course of time. He becomes affected by depression. This causes him to lose his abilities. Other family members too slowly lose their abilities due to modern-day mental health issues. Do Da Hee learns their secret and comes to live with them for her own reasons. With her entrance into their home, things slowly start to change.

Chief Detective 1958 starring Lee Je Hoon achieved a 9 percent average nationwide viewership which marked its highest Saturday viewership ratings yet. The drama is about a detective, Park Young Han, who is displeased with the cruelty of humanity and takes matters into his own hands with his colleagues. It is a prequel to the original drama Chief Inspector which aired from 1971-1989. The original run became a hit with the masses and garnered over 70 percent of viewership ratings.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, Missing Crown Prince and Beauty and Mr Romantic's viewership ratings

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection received a viewership rating of 3 percent for this Saturday. Missing Crown Prince maintained its ratings as it achieved 2.3 percent viewership ratings. Beauty and Mr Romantic became the most-watched program of Saturday once more with 13 percent viewership ratings.

