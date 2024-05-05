Manjummel Boys OTT Twitter Review: Here’s what netizens have to say about this Malayalam superhit

Manjummel Boys is perhaps the most popular movie title in the South Indian film industry space over the last few months. The movie has been breaking records and crossing milestones to emerge as the highest-grossing Malayalam movie of all time. But more than the numbers at the box office, the film has achieved the rare feat of holding a special place in every viewer’s heart.

After more than two months of its fantastical theatrical run, Manjummel Boys is all set to conquer hearts on OTT too. The film was released on the Disney+ Hotstar OTT platform on May 5 and the reviews have been pouring in from netizens online.

Today, let us look at seven tweets about Manjummel Boys that summarize the overall feeling about the film.

7 tweets to know Manjummel Boys’ OTT Twitter review

Talking about the theme of friendship explored in Manjummel Boys, a user wrote (translating from Telugu to English), “Good one. It is simple, clean and they showcased the value of friendship beautifully”. She also appreciated Soubin Shahir’s acting in the film.

Watching the film for the first time, another user said, "Deserves all the praise and more. Sent shivers down my spine. Outstanding cinematography and sound design."

Talking about whether he would watch the film again, the user mentioned that he wouldn’t dare to watch it again.

Although the entirety of Manjummel Boys is thoroughly enjoyable, it is undeniable that the film’s climax scores a notch higher. Sharing his experience after watching the film, a user wrote, “Literally tears for this climax (heart emojis). One of the best film from Mollywood. Must watch.”

Another user shared their review of the film, calling it an absolute masterpiece.

Usually, there is a difference between watching a film in the theatre with a packed crowd as opposed to watching it at home on OTT. However, this user felt that Manjummel Boys offered the same excitement both in the theatre and on OTT.

Although many were fortunate enough to witness Manjummel Boys in theatres, some withstood the peer pressure and waited for its OTT release. Talking about his regret of missing the film on the big screens, a user shared his thoughts on X (formerly Twitter).

Manjummel Boys is definitely in contention for the number one spot in the list of the best Indian movies of 2024 and this user thinks so too.

More about Manjummel Boys

Manjummel Boys is a Malayalam language survival thriller starring Soubin Shahir, Sreenath Bhasi, Khalid Rahman, Jean Paul Lal, Ganapathi, Deepak Parambol, Abhiram Radhakrishnan, Balu Varghese, George Maryan and many others in key roles.

The film has been written and directed by Chidambaram Poduval and produced by Soubin Shahir under the Parava Films banner. The ever-bankable Sushin Shyam has scored the music for the film.

Manjummel Boys follows the story of a group of boys from Fort Kochi who set out on a trip to Kodaikanal. On their visit to the beautiful yet dangerous Guna Caves, one of the boys gets trapped in a steep pit, leading to a rescue mission. When all hope seems lost, the group’s leader Siju David puts his life on the line to rescue his dear friend.

Have you watched Manjummel Boys? What do you think about the film? Let us know in the comments.

