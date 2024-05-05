Khalid Rahman has been trending ever since he was seen in Manjummel Boys, released in February this year. Meanwhile, the public is well aware of his directorial skills, and his last film, Thallumaala, came out back in 2022.

Now, Rahman is all set to return to the director's seat for another time with a new project and announced the same through Instagram with a video.

Khalid Rahman confirms his upcoming film as a director

revealed his new film. The title for the project has not been revealed until now except that it is going to be a sports comedy. However, it is tentatively titled Production No. 01, as shown in the post.

The screenplay has been penned by Khalid himself along with Ratheesh Ravi. The cinematography is being handled by Jimshi Khalid and Vishnu Vijay would collaborate with Rahman for another time as a music composer after Thallumaala.

Central Pictures and Truth Global Films have taken the responsibility to distribute the film. Khalid additionally serves as a producer along with Jobin George, Sameer Karat, and Subeesh Kannachery.

The rest of the cast members include Sandeep Pradeep, Baby Jean, Ganapathi, Anagha Ravi, Shiva Hariharan, Nanda Nishanth, Franco Francis, and many others.

Khalid Rahman on the work front

The Unda star is enjoying the success of his recently released film, Manjummel Boys. He will next appear in I Am Kathalan, with Naslen playing an important role. Naslen shared the poster of the film last year through his Instagram page and it features a quote which reads: "On the Internet, nobody knows you're a dog."

I Am Kathalan is being helmed by Girish A.D. and written by Sajin Cherukayil. Cinematography for the family entertainer is being handled by Sharan Velayudhan and Siddhartha Pradeep has joined as the music composer. The film even features Dileesh Pothan, Vineeth Vasudevan, Kavita, TG Ravi, and other well-known faces playing pivotal roles.

Khalid Rahman's last film as a director, Thallumaala, was successful with box office collections of more than Rs. 50 crore. The action film had Tovino Thomas portraying the lead and featured Kalyani Priyadarshan and Shine Tom Chacko too.

