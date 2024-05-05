ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Heeseung recall BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin being humble seniors; Here's how

ENHYPEN is one of the most influential fourth-generation K-pop boy groups in the world. The boy band debuted in 2020 and in just four years has given many memorable hits including but not limited to FEVER, Bite Me, Drunk-Dazed, and Polaroid Love.

On a recent variety show, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Heeseung got candid about their trainee days before debuting as a boy group. At that time, they recalled being greeted by seniors Jungkook and Jimin of BTS, whose humility left them wordless.

ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Heeseung were rendered speechless by BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin's humble behavior during trainee days

Reminiscing about their trainee days, ENHYPEN’s Jungwon and Heeseung got candid about how they once were touched by BTS’ Jungkook and Jimin’s humility.

One day, Jungwon remembered that someone wearing a bucket hat greeted him while bowing at 90 degrees. At that time, he wondered if it was the producer but he was later told by the team it was Jungkook of BTS.

He was pleasantly shocked to see his world-renowned senior Jungkook greet him like that when Jungwon was a trainee. Noting on the special day, Jungwon said he found Jungkook cool and amazing. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Heeseung of ENHYPEN had a similar encounter with Jimin of BTS. During his trainee days, Heeseung once had a chance to visit the artists’ waiting room and while he was there Jimin came there.

Advertisement

Jimin came to the window greeted Heeseung and asked about him, if he was a trainee. Heeseung was moved by Jimin’s humility and found it touching.

More about ENHYPEN

ENHYPEN is a K-pop boy band formed by BELIFT LAB (HYBE’s subsidiary) and has seven members Jay, Sunghoon, Heeseung, Jake, Sunoo, Ni-ki, and Jungwon.

ENHYPEN recently confirmed they will be releasing a special album called Memorabilia for their manhwa Dark Moon: The Blood Altar on May 13, 2024. The characters of the manhwa are based on ENHYPEN and their music video storylines.

In other news, ENHYPEN’s Jay, Ni-Ki, and Heeseung threw the first pitch at Seattle’s Mariners Game. In a moving moment, baseball legend Jay Buhner sent a special message for Jay. Jay was interestingly named after the Mariners’ legendary player Jay Buhner which made the moment even more special.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS’ Jungkook launches pet dog Bam’s Instagram account amid military service; know where to follow