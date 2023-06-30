Treating Scabs on Scalp for a Healthier and Cleaner Scalp

A clear scalp is indicative of healthy hair. When your scalp is infected or rough, your overall hair might not look as beautiful as you expect it to be. Scabs on scalp are among the most common hair infections that may make you feel unpleasant and unappealing. Even though they do clear out on their own without much fuss, treating them at the earliest may help in offering immediate relief and relaxation to your scalp.

The causes of scabs are many and you need to identify them so that they don’t recur. Apart from that, untreated scabs may also increase the itchiness of your scalp making you feel quite uncomfortable and out of place. Let’s find out the possible causes, symptoms, and treatment for scabs so that you and your hair don’t suffer.

What Is a Scab?

According to Dr. Aruna Prasad, a Consultant Dermatologist, and Cosmetologist, scalp scabs might be identified as:

Scalp Psoriasis:

Scalp psoriasis has been recognized as a chronic debilitating disease that involves the scalp ( 1 ). However, it may be adequately treated with topical therapy ( 2 ). Scalp psoriasis may be characterized by a thick silver-white scale ( 3 ). According to a report, half of the population is affected by this skin condition ( 4 ).

Seborrhoeic Dermatitis:

Seborrhoeic dermatitis is a chronic inflammatory scalp condition that may cause red patches with greasy scales on the scalp ( 5 ). Malassezia fungus has proven to be one of the dominant factors causing this skin disorder ( 5 ).

Causes And Treatment of Scabs on Scalp

Scabs on the scalp may be caused by ( 5 ):

Malassezia fungus

In areas with a rich supply of sebaceous glands

HIV

Parkinson’s Disease

Facial nerve palsy

Spinal injury

Alcoholic pancreatitis

Ischaemic heart disease

Bacterial infection

Fungal infection

Scalp ringworm

Autoimmune diseases

Dithranol has proven to be highly effective in treating head scabs ( 6 ).

Scabs on the scalp might also be treated with ( 7 ), ( 8 ), ( 9 ):

Application of topical corticosteroids for few times a week

Calcipotriol

Moisturizing lotions

Gentle emulsions

Coal tar shampoos

Crude coal tar solutions

Medicated shampoo

Salicylic acid-based ointments, mineral oils, or shampoos

Clobetasol propionate shampoo

Imidazole antifungals drugs

Vitamin D3

Vitamin D derivatives

Apremilast, an oral medicine

Etanercept, a biological drug

Ultraviolet therapy

Lasers

Medical treatment

Symptoms of Scabs on The Scalp

Some of the recurring symptoms of scabby scalp include ( 5 ),( 7 ):

Itching of the scalp

Yellow, greasy scaling

Red, thickened plaques

Sharply marginated lesions

Dry, flaking dandruff

Scalp inflammation

Increased hair loss

Home Remedies to Treat Scabs on Scalp

Tea Tree Oil:

Tea tree oil has proven to be effective in treating dandruff, scaliness, and scalp greasiness ( 8 ).

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons tea tree oil

3-4 drops essential oil (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Warm 1-2 teaspoons of tea tree oil without overheating it.

Add 3-4 drops of an essential oil and mix well.

Use a cotton swab and apply it gently on your scalp, especially on the affected areas.

Do not rub harshly.

Wash it off after 2-3 hours with a mild shampoo.

Additionally, you may use a shampoo infused with a tea tree.

Frequency of Usage:

You may repeat this twice a week to treat small scabs on the head.

Aloe Vera Gel:

Aloe vera is an excellent agent for emulsifying, moisturizing,g and eliminating whitish or yellowish residues from the scalp ( 9 ).

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon of aloe vera gel

Half teaspoon coconut oil (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Take 1 tablespoon of organic aloe vera gel.

Add half a teaspoon of coconut oil to it and mix well.

Use clean hand gloves to gently apply this blend on your scabs.

Let it absorb properly for 3-3 hours.

You may also keep it overnight.

Wash it off with a herbal shampoo for better results.

Frequency of Usage:

You may repeat this thrice a week to treat the crusty scalp.

Coconut Oil:

Coconut oil, with its deep penetrating power, absorbs in the hair shaft and is an excellent pre-wash and post-wash grooming product that prevents hair from damage and lice formation ( 10 ).

Ingredients:

1-2 teaspoons coconut oil

2-3 drops of castor oil (optional)

Steps to Follow:

Warm-up 1-2 teaspoons of coconut oil.

Add 2-3 drops of castor oil to it and mix well.

Apply on your scabby scalp with a cotton swab.

Do not pick at your scabs.

Keep it for 2-3 hours.

Wash it off with a herbal or salicylic shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You may apply this on your head scabs twice a week.

Apple Cider Vinegar:

Apple cider vinegar has proven to clear scalp build-up as well as for maintaining the pH of the scalp ( 11 ).

Ingredients:

Half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar

1 teaspoon water/ carrier oil

Steps to Follow:

Take half a teaspoon of apple cider vinegar.

Add 1 teaspoon of water or any carrier oil to it for dilution purposes.

Do not use apple cider vinegar without diluting it.

Mix well and use a cotton swab to apply it on your scabs.

Let it sit on your scalp for 1 hour.

Wash it off with a herbal or salicylic-infused shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You may apply this on your itchy scalp once a week.

Olive Oil And Honey:

Olive oil has an antifungal effect and when used with honey, it reduces redness, itching, scaling, and pruritus ( 12 ). This mask also strengthens hair follicles against permanent hair loss.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon olive oil

Half a teaspoon of honey

Steps to Follow:

Take 1 teaspoon of olive oil.

Add half a teaspoon of honey to it and mix well.

Use clean hand gloves or a cotton swab to apply them on your scabs.

Let it sit there for 1-2 hours.

Wash it off with a herbal or salicylic-based shampoo.

Frequency of Usage:

You may apply this on your scaly patches twice a week.

Conclusion:

Healthy hair is flattering and worth flaunting. However, with scabs on the scalp, itchiness, inflammation, and other scalp disorders follow. A scabby, crusty scalp is not only embarrassing but may also lead to hair damage and hair loss. If left unattended, it might cause pain and extreme discomfort. With the right and timely care, you might be able to treat head scabs smoothly. Plus, home remedies may also relieve you of this unpleasant skin disorder.