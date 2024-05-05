Stray Kids’ Seungmin reveals group is preparing for MET Gala 2024 fitting and more; Fans react

The MET Gala is almost at the doorstep and fans are waiting for celebrities to add glitz and glamor to one of the biggest fashion events of the year. As for K-pop and K-celebrities, there is no big confirmation of who will attend the MET this year.

However, in the most surprising way, Seungmin of Stray Kids dropped a jaw-dropper when he revealed that the K-pop boy band might walk the MET Gala red carpet this year during his recent Instagram live.

Stray Kids to become the first K-pop boy group to walk the MET Gala red carpet?

In a recent Instagram live, Seungmin of Stray Kids spilled the beans on the boy band’s possible appearance at the MET Gala this year. The MET Gala is scheduled to begin at 6 PM ET (3:30 AM IST).

Seungmin in his Instagram live mentioned the MET Gala while saying they (Stray Kids) are getting ready for it. He added there were a lot of things to do than he had imagined to get ready for such an event like fittings etc. Seungmin's surprise hinted at Stray Kids walking the MET Gala red carpet this year.

It is interesting to note that if Stray Kids walk the MET Gala red carpet this year, they will create history as the first K-pop group to ever do so. It will be a big moment in K-pop history as the boys walk the MET Gala red carpet as a full group.

Unsurprisingly, the news got fans over the moon and they are excited to see the boys walk the MET Gala this year. Some wished for spellbinding fashion moments, while some exclaimed their excitement in tweets.

What is Stray Kids up to nowadays?

Stray Kids is at the moment gearing up to release a digital single Lose My Breath featuring American singer Charlie Puth. The song is set to be released on May 10, 2024, at 1 PM KST (9:30 AM IST).

Meanwhile, Stray Kids released an original soundtrack for the Japanese series Re: Revenge- At The End of Desire titled WHY? on April 12, 2024.

