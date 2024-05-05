BTS surpasses 39 billion Spotify streams across all credits; scripts history as first group to achieve feat

BTS, this K-pop megastar has yet again scripted a new history, solidifying their dominance in the global music landscape. The K-pop sensation has amassed a whopping 39 billion streams on Spotify, marking the first time a group achieved the feat on the prestigious music platform. As fans celebrate this special moment, anticipation builds up for them to surpass 40 billion soon.

According to Spotify chart data on May 5, BTS reached this milestone across all their original credits, becoming the first group ever in the music platform’s history to claim the steam count. At the same time, this also marks the first Asian act to attain this astounding feat.

The BIGHIT MUSIC group’s achievement comes just three months after they were confirmed to have surpassed 38 billion streams on Spotify.

Some of their smash-hit tracks with billions of individual stream counts including Dynamite with 1.85 billion, My Universe with 1.24 billion, Butter with 1.2 billion, Boy with Luv with 1.2 billion, and more subsequently contributed to this attainment.

Meanwhile, this latest achievement for the K-pop septet comes just a year after the group racked up 31.9 billion streams on Spotify on March 3, 2023, shattering their own record. According to reports, they almost doubled up the stream counts since it was around 16.3 billion in April 2021.

As BTS continues to set unprecedented standards of success as a K-pop group, ARMYs (BTS’ fandom name) can’t help but express their absolute joy for the group’s steady rise in the global music scene.

Brief about BTS' journey in K-pop

Bangtan Sonyeondan, better known as BTS is a seven-member K-pop boy band composed of Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. Formed by HYBE’s subsidiary BIGHIT Music (formerly BIGHIT Entertainment), the group made their debut in 2013 and gradually became one of the significant pioneers of the Hallyu (global Korean culture wave).

Over the years, they have expanded their horizon by delving into many genres of music, producing chart-busting songs like Butter, Dynamite, DNA, Blood, Sweat & Tears, IDOL, Fake Love, Dope - the list never ends. In addition, their concept transcends many subjects, from emphasizing mental health to penning lyrics about heartbreaks, the superstar group has done it all.

