BLACKPINK’s Jisoo returns to actor mode; spotted filming for zombie drama Influenza starring Park Jung Min and more

BLACKPINK’s Jisoo is all set to make her highly-anticipated acting comeback with the upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza. She was recently spotted shooting for the drama with the cast and crew members. According to fans who witnessed her filming set, she is currently in South Korea’s Daejeon city.

Actress Jisoo is back; spotted shooting for her new drama Influenza

On May 5, a fan-taken video went viral online which delivered a brief glimpse into the upcoming K-drama Influenza’s set. The BLACKPINK member was filming in Daejeon when fans spotted her and a staff member giving her some essential things.

Though the singer-actress is keeping very busy with her upcoming drama shoots and many fashion and beauty campaigns, she never forgets to keep her fans updated. Recently, she shared a post on her Bubble account, promising BLINKs that she will be back soon.

As many fans are worried about her health status due to her extremely busy schedule, the FLOWER singer also addressed the concerns, saying that she is healthy and taking good care of herself.

Watch the fan-taken video capturing Jisoo shooting for Influenza:

More about Jisoo's upcoming zombie-themed drama Influenza

On August 31, 2023, many reports surfaced stating that the BLACKPINK vocalist is all set to make her official return as a K-drama actress with a new zombie-themed series titled Influenza. Set in an air-defense unit’s building in Seoul, the drama will depict a jolting story of a terrifying zombie outbreak. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Advertisement

Park Jung Min, known for Hellbound, Entourage, and more drama will take on the role of Jae Yoon, who enlisted in the military at the age of 26 and currently looking for employment opportunities in the defense unit.

Jisoo will transform into Young Joo, his girlfriend. As the duo confronts each other with a breakup and fighting, they get attacked by hordes of zombies.

The release date for the drama will soon be revealed.

More about Jisoo's acting career

In 2015, Jisoo made her acting debut with a cameo role in The Producers starring Kim Soo Hyun and IU. Later, in 2021, she bagged the lead role in the historical romance drama entitled Snowdrop. In the super hit series, she co-starred actor Jung Hae In, and their heart-fluttering chemistry was lauded by the fans.

Especially, the BLACKPINK member’s performance in this bittersweet romance left a remarkable impression, with viewers eagerly awaiting her next comeback as an actress.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS surpasses 39 billion Spotify streams across all credits; scripts history as first group to achieve feat