Arjun Bijlani is one of the most popular actors in the entertainment industry. He is currently playing the role of Shiv in the TV series Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti.

Arjun recently celebrated a special occasion with the cast of Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti as they reached the impressive milestone of 300 episodes.

Arjun Bijlani shares a joyous picture with Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti cast

Arjun Bijlani took to his Instagram handle and delighted fans with a cheerful picture alongside the cast of the TV show including Sanjay Swaraj Sharma, Nimisha Vakharia, Nikki Sharma, Vrushab Khadtale, Jhumma Mitra, Reva Kaurase and more. In the caption, he expressed gratitude and happiness, “Happy 300 !! #pyaarkapehlaadhyayashivshakti #harharmahadev.”

Fan reactions

As soon as Arjun uploaded the picture, the cast of the show and fans expressed their happiness in the comment section. A fan wrote, "You're portraying #ShivKashyap with utmost perfection. The number of shades you've given us through this character is worth appreciating. Nobody could've given the justice that you have." Another fan commented, "No one could've played Shiv this phenomenally the way you do. More and more success to you Arjun. Hoping to see you more in unique projects."

About Arjun Bijlani

Arjun Bijlani gained recognition through his roles in renowned TV series such as Left Right Left and Miley Jab Hum Tum. However, his breakthrough came with his captivating performances in Meri Aashiqui Tumse Hi and Naagin.

He showcased his versatility by participating in shows like Smart Jodi, and Khatron Ke Khiladi and taking up hosting duties for programs such as Ravivaar With Star Parivaar, Dance Deewane, and Splitsvilla, among others.

More about Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti

In July 2023, the TV series Pyar Ka Pehla Adhyaya: Shiv Shakti made its debut, centering on the tale of Dr. Shiv (Arjun Bijlani) and Shakti (Nikki Sharma), exploring their history. It explores the contemporary depiction of the Shiv-Shakti bond, highlighting the strength of love. The show has managed to captivate its viewers with its intriguing surprises and unexpected developments.

