WATCH: Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s daughter Raha enjoys a sunny day out with chachu Ayan Mukerji; fans are all hearts

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are widely recognized as the most adored couple in Bollywood. They have a beautiful daughter named Raha, who was born in 2022. The couple frequently delights in family outings, and their fans eagerly await glimpses of their precious little one.

Making Sunday all the more beautiful, the internet was left in a frenzy as Raha was spotted in the city with Brahmastra director Ayan Mukerji.

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt's daughter Raha papped with Ayan Mukerji

Today, on May 5, a while back, Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt’s little one Raha was spotted with the couple’s close friend and director Ayan Mukerji in the city. The video which has taken the internet by storm yet again features Raha as she is seen hanging out with the Brahmastra director.

Ayan was captured on video, affectionately holding Raha in his arms as they approached a nearby eatery. The director glanced inside the restaurant and then returned with a smile, heading towards his car. Meanwhile, the little kiddo happily enjoyed a snack. Ayan, the director of Wake Up Sid, opted for a casual look, wearing a blue t-shirt, white shorts, and matching sneakers. On the other hand, Raha looked absolutely adorable in a charming white and green floral outfit.

Take a look:

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor got married on April 14, 2022, and welcomed their first child, a daughter whom they named Raha, the same year on November 6, 2022. A year later, on the auspicious occasion of Christmas, the couple revealed their daughter’s face for the first time.

Ranbir Kapoor and Ayan Mukerji are very close friends and have collaborated on films like Wake Up Sid, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani, and the sci-fi movie Brahmastra that also starred Alia Bhatt.

Ayan Mukerji's work front

On the work front, he is currently gearing up to direct Hrithik Roshan’s eagerly-awaited YRF Spy Universe’s War 2. The film is being shot in Mumbai at the moment and photos from the sets, featuring Jr NTR and Hrithik Roshan, have recently gone viral.

In addition to this, he also has the second part of Brahmastra, Dev in the pipeline where Ranveer Singh will be seen essaying the titular role. A report published in News 18 Showsha last year claimed that the actor has already signed the contract.

