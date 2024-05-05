Cha Eun Woo, Sanha and more ASTRO members support Moon Sua and Billlie's first fan concert on social media; Fans react

ASTRO members and Billlie's Moon Sua share a special bond and the group once again showcased their endearment for the girl group member as they attended their first-ever fan concert.

They also shared words of love and encouragement on their personal social media and group social media for Billlie and Moon Sua. The Billlie member is the sister of the late Moonbin who was a part of ASTRO, making the relationship between the K-pop group and Moon Sua unique.

ASTRO's Cha Eun Woo, Sanha and more attend Billlie's first concert and show their love for Moon Sua

On May 4, ASTRO's official social media accounts posted a picture of the members with Billlie's Moon Sua as they attended the girl group's first fan concert. The caption along with the photo read, 'Suaya!!! Congratulations on your first fan concert. You worked hard to prepare and did so well. Please show us many more great performances in the future.' See the post below.

Billlie held their first fan concert Your B, I'm B (Belllie've You), at Myunghwa Live Hall, Seoul on May 4. All ASTRO members including Cha Eun Woo, Jinjin, MJ and Sanha attended the special event. The ASTRO members also took to their Instagram and posted stories of them enjoying the concert. Here is a look at Cha Eun Woo's story.

Fans enjoyed and reacted with enthusiasm as they got to attend Billlie's first fan concert. Both fandoms were filled with joy as the groups supported each other. Here are a few reactions.

More about Billlie’s Moon Sua

Billlie is a seven-member group which includes Moon Sua, Suhyeon, Haram, Tsuki, Siyoon, Haruna and Sheon. They made their debut with their EP The Billage of Perception: Chapter One in November 2021. The group won the Potential Awards- Music at Asia Artist Awards 2022 and the Emerging Artist Award at Hanteo Music Awards 2023.

Moon Sua is the main rapper and lead vocalist of Billlie. She took part in Unpretty Rapstar season 2 and was the third runner-up.

