WATCH: Heeramandi’s Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbo Jaan turns ‘Love Guru’; don’t miss her ‘zabardast dating tips’

Bollywood actress Aditi Rao Hydari is currently rejoicing in the success of her last release, Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar, directed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. In the show, she was seen essaying the role of Bibbo Jaan. Her portrayal and other cast members have received great response from the audiences.

It’s been a couple of days since the release of Heeramandi: The Diamond Bazaar. However, the promotional assets of the same have still been stirring the internet. In the latest video, Aditi can be seen giving some pro-dating tips as she dons the role of a love guru. Check them out.

Aditi Rao Hydari aka Bibbo Jaan gives cool dating tips in the latest video

Today, on May 5, a while back, a collaborative video was posted on the official Instagram handle of Netflix India and Aditi featuring her aka Bibbo Jaan. “Hold your hearts because a new love guru is in town! Our lovely Bibbo Jaan has your love life and your date nights sorted! Go see her pro advice in action in Heeramandi, now streaming only on Netflix!,” read the caption alongside the post.

The video begins with her giving 'Zabardast Dating Tips' addressing people in love. Her first tip begins by suggesting, "After the first date, leave behind something that symbolizes you, like your earrings." Her second tip suggests if one receives a "you up" message from their partner late at night, then "just go to sleep. Nothing comes above your sleep," followed by a third tip, according to which not every question needs to be answered. She advices everyone to "#staymysterious".

The video further suggests to “just block” if one is a victim of “ghosting” and is “haunted by this mute-witch” followed by her last tip that focuses on people who don’t like to post pictures with their partners. The actress remarks, “take them out of the picture completely #StayToxic,” and humorously concludes by urging fans to watch their series.

Reacting to the post, fans remarked, “Bibbo jan tussi great ho,” another fan wrote, “She is crazy good man,” while a third fan remarked, “Loved Bibbojan the most.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s OTT debut web series, Heeramandi is currently streaming on Netflix. The series also stars Manisha Koirala, Richa Chadha, Sonakshi Sinha, Fardeen Khan, Shekhar Suman, Adhyayan Suman, Sharmin Segal and Taha Shah Budassar among others.

