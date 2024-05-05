'Lee Jung Jae is Sol': The Acolyte writer says Squid Game actor fits perfectly in Star Wars franchise role

Lee Jung Jae will be appearing in the much-anticipated Hollywood series The Acolyte which is Star Wars franchise. The drama is set to premiere on June 5 in South Korea and India. Lee Jung Jae is a popular South Korean actor who rose to global fame with the survival K-drama Squid Game which was released in 2021.

Lee Jung Jae praised by The Acolyte writer and director

The Acolyte series featuring Lee Jung Jae will premiere on June 5 and will be streaming on Disney+. According to the actor, The Acolyte is the most captivating Star Wars story yet and will be exciting for old fans and new viewers. The writer of the series, Leslye Headland, revealed that when she was working on the script when Squid Game was released and while watching the show she was sure that 'Lee Jung Jae is Sol'. The South Korean actor will be playing the role of Master Sol who is kind and wise. The writer also mentioned that Lee Jung Jae can look stern and heart-melting at the same time.

Director Kogonada also mentioned that Lee Jung Jae has been a relevant actor for years and as for The Acolyte, he has real ownership of the character. The story of The Acolyte is set five decades before Star Wars: Episode I - The Phantom Menace. It tells the story of a former Jedi Padawan and their mentor who together delve into the mysteries of the galaxy.

More about Lee Jung Jae

Lee Jung Jae is known for his roles in projects like Chief of Staff, Along With the Gods series, New World, and more. He became a popular actor internationally with the drama series Squid Game which was released in September 2021. Squid Game is a Korean drama series based on a survival game that is directed by Hwang Dong Hyuk and stars Lee Jung Jae, Park Hae Soo, Jung Ho Yeon, and Anupam Tripathi. Season 2 has also been confirmed by Netflix and will be out soon. He will also be appearing in Squid Game season 2 which is set to release in 2024.

