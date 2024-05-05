Throwback to When Mick Foley Made The Rock Break His Character in WWE; Check Hilarious Segment from Monday Night RAW

The Rock rarely broke his character when he was in WWE. When inside an arena, The Brahma Bull made sure that he strictly adhered to what the storyline demanded from him. However, there is one such instance when even The Rock was forced to break his character and it was hilarious. The clip of that segment from Monday Night RAW is going viral on social media.

What Happened?

It was the Attitude Era in WWE those days, and The Rock had turned heel in 1998. He was the WWF Champion, while Mick Foley was a face. The two confronted each other on a Monday Night episode of RAW, and during that Mick Foley used The Rock’s favorite line, “It Doesn’t Matter What You Think” against him.

While this was all part of the WWE script, The Rock couldn’t control his smile, ultimately breaking his heel character when Mick Foley said those lines. Foley circled the WWE ring, gloating that he finally silenced The Rock using his own lines against him.

The crowd loved it while The Rock who was in his heel character was finding it hard to suppress his laughter.

Have a look at the segment from RAW below:

The Rock’s Heel Turn

The Great One was a heel for a long time in the early 2000s and turned face only after 2004. However, his appearances in WWE were sporadic after that since he already had made his debut in Hollywood.

After a stupendous success in Hollywood, he returned to WWE in 2011, won the WWE Championship in 2013, and even headlined two WrestleManias with John Cena. He once again made his comeback to WWE in January 2024 and had a Tag Team match at WrestleMania 40 against Cody Rhodes and Seth Rollins.

And still, The Brahma Bull has one more match to go. He might face his cousin Roman Reigns or the WWE Undisputed Universal Champion Cody Rhodes at next year’s WrestleMania 40. The Rock promised to Cody Rhodes on Monday Night RAW after WrestleMania 40, that he would be back and face him.

So, that match could either be at Survivor Series later this year or at WrestleMania 41 next year.

