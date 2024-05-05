Alia Bhatt to attend Met Gala 2024 after making glamorous debut last year? Here’s what we know

Alia Bhatt, one of the top actresses in India, is gradually establishing her position at the global level. 2023 was a significant year in Alia’s career, as she made her Hollywood debut with Heart of Stone. Alia also graced the prestigious Met Gala event for the first time last year.

It has now been reported that after dazzling the audience with her pearly outfit, Alia is now gearing up to walk the red carpet again. Alia was recently seen jetting off from the Mumbai airport, and a new report claims that she is set to attend the Met Gala 2024.

Alia Bhatt will reportedly attend the Met Gala 2024 after making her debut the previous year

Last night, on May 4, Alia Bhatt was seen departing from a private airport in Mumbai. The destination was not disclosed; however, a recent report from India Today revealed that the actress was heading to New York to attend the Met Gala 2024.

In a paparazzi video, Alia, sporting a casual look, was spotted coming out of her car at the private airport. She also smiled and waved at the camera before proceeding inside the building.

Watch the video here!

For the uninitiated, the fashion extravaganza will take place on May 6, 2024, at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York City. The theme for this year is Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion, while the official dress code is The Garden of Time.

About Alia Bhatt’s debut at the Met Gala 2023

Alia Bhatt was covered in pearls when she wore a stunning white outfit designed by Prabal Gurung for her debut appearance at the Met Gala. Sharing her feelings in a note on Instagram, Alia wrote, “I wanted to do something that felt authentic (hello, pearls!) and proudly made in India. The embroidery, made with a 100,000 pearls is a labor of love by @prabalgurung. I’m so proud to wear you for my first Met.”

On the acting front, Alia is gearing up for the release of her film Jigra, which hits theaters on September 27, 2024. Apart from that, she has Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Love & War as well as a YRF spy universe film in her lineup.

