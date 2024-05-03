‘He Was Very Dominant as Champion’: Alexander Volkanovski Names UFC’s Greatest Featherweight of All Time; Find Out

Who really is the greatest UFC featherweight of all time? Alexander Volkanovski, the former featherweight champ, has his answer. In a candid interview with Main Event TV, he hailed Jose Aldo, former featherweight king as the sport's finest. Aldo's record? Impressive.

With 31 wins, including 17 knockouts, he dominated the division for nearly six years. But it's not just about numbers. Aldo’s reign was marked by resilience, battling through injuries and defending his title against all comers. Volkanovski's praise isn't just polite; it’s a nod to Aldo's enduring legacy in the octagon. Could this be a consensus, or is there more to debate?

Can Jose Aldo cement his GOAT title in the upcoming fight?

Shifting our focus to the immediate future, Jose Aldo is stepping back into the octagon at UFC 301, scheduled for May 4, 2024. He faces Jonathan Martinez, a rising star currently ranked #13 in the bantamweight division. This isn't just any fight; it's Aldo's homecoming in Rio de Janeiro.

Now, back to what Volkanovski had to say. Sharing his views on the greatest featherweight of all time he said, "Who's the greatest featherweight of all time? Who's the greatest featherweight? I mean that's a, I can appreciate what Aldo's doing, I mean I really, you know that's for other people to decide. But you know for me if you're going to ask me I'm going to say Aldo because he was a champion for a very long time."

He continued, "Obviously, people are going to look at competition and all that but to be champion that long, like things go wrong, you fight injured, you know what I mean, there's so many things that go wrong and to be champion that long, it's saying something and man he was very dominant as a champion as well so full respect to Aldo."

His admiration for Aldo isn't shallow. Volkanovski acknowledges the grueling reality of maintaining peak performance over the years, highlighting the resilience and sheer determination required to stay on top. This recognition from a fellow champion not only emphasizes Aldo's prowess but also underscores the respect he commands among his peers.

What do you think? Is Aldo the undisputed greatest featherweight of all time, or is there another fighter who can capture the title in your view?