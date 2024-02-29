Byeon Woo Seok dazzles as a K-pop idol in new stills from upcoming drama Lovely Runner; see pics

Byeon Woo Seok, the famous actor who rose to raging popularity with his role as the villain in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon is known for his impressive visuals and acting skills. Byeon Woo Seok will soon be starring as the male lead in the upcoming tvN time travel drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Yoon. His new stills from the drama have now been unveiled.

Byeon Woo Seok will play the role of a K-pop idol, Ryu Sun Jae in the forthcoming drama Lovely Runner. The actor is dazzling as he takes up the role of a K-pop idol in the latest stills from the drama. Byeon Woo Seok is styled in a studded jacket and white shirt as he holds a mic and the picture oozes idol-like shine. In one still, he is the 34-year-old Ryu Sun Jae who is unrivaled in his dazzling stage presence and striking visuals, a member of a K-pop group named Eclipse.

In the other still, Byeon Woo Seok transforms into 19-year-old Ryu Sun Jae who is a swimming champ. Here, he transmits that boyish charm in a school shirt and badge. In the last still, we see him back as a gorgeous K-pop star as he plays the piano fully immersed in the melody. The Soulmate star radiates charm and catches your attention with his unreal visuals in the pictures.

These new pictures from Lovely Runner add to the elevating anticipation that surrounds the characters and the storyline. In one pic we are in the present where Byeon Woo Seok is Ryu Sun JAe, the idol, and one where he is the 19 year old student. Lovely Runner is a time slip drama where Im Sol played by Kim Hye Yoon, a huge fan of Ryu Sun Jae will time travel into the past to save her idol and change his tragic future where he dies an untimely death.

More about Byeon Woo Seok

Byeon Woo Seok debuted first as a model and later made his acting debut with a supporting role in Moon Lovers: Scarlet Heart Ryeo. He landed his first lead role with Record of Youth as Won Hye Hyo. His first lead role in a film was when he played the role of Poong Woon Ho in 20th Century Girl in 2022. Soon, he was seen in his second film, Soulmate as a lead opposite Kim Da Mi. Last, he was seen as the main antagonist in the K-drama Strong Girl Nam Soon. His role as Ryu Shi Ho garnered him immense popularity all around the world with his intense, brooding visuals and acting.

