20th Century Girl’s Byeon Woo Seok, Extraordinary You's Kim Hye Yoon share glimpses from Lovely Runner; see PICS

Byeon Woo Seok, Strong Girl Nam Soon’s famous villain who won hearts with his stunning visuals and chemistry with the female lead is back with another drama that will be soon coming to screens. Byeon Woo Seok will be soon seen in the upcoming drama Lovely Runner alongside Extraordinary You’s Kim Hye Yoon; they both will play the lead in the drama.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon share photos from the sets of upcoming drama Lovely Runner

Strong Girl Nam Soon’s Byeon Woo Seok and Extraordinary You’s Kim Hye Yoon will be soon seen together in tvN’s upcoming drama Lovely Runner. Byeon Woo Seok will play the lead role of an idol Ryu Sun Jae who suddenly dies in a tragic accident. Kim Hye Yoon will play Im Sol a zealous and true fan of Ryu Sun Jae who can’t accept her idol’s untimely demise. So, when she gets the chance she will try to change the trajectory of her beloved idol’s life and travels into the past to save him.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon just hours ago shared glimpses from the set of their upcoming drama Lovely Runner. They shared pictures of themselves, where they were taking pictures of each other. Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon are dressed in uniforms, costumes of the characters they are playing in Lovely Runner. In the photos, both can be seen taking over the role of Ryu Sun Jae and Im Sol, they radiate palpable chemistry in the photos raising the excitement for the drama.

Advertisement

What do we know about Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming drama Lovely Runner alongside Kim Hye Soon

20th Century Girl’s Byeon Woo Seok and Extraordinary You’s Kim Hye Yoon's new forthcoming tvN drama Lovely Runner is set to release in 2024, the exact release date has not been decided. The shooting of the drama seems to be underway as Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon shared pictures of themselves in the character they will be playing in Lovely Runner. Lovely Runner is a time-travel drama where Im Sol, the true and passionate fan of idol Ryu Sun Jae travels back in time to save her dearly loved idol.

Ryu Sun Jae in the present untimely dies in a tragic accident leaving Im Sol, his fan unable to make peace with his death. One day by fate’s work, she stumbles upon a magical pocket watch that inexplicably sends her to 15 years in the past. At that time, Im Sol and Ryu Sun Jae are just 19 years old. She takes that opportunity to change her idol’s fate and tries to save Ryu Sun Jae’s life.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat