Byeon Woo Seok shares passionate eye contact with his fan Kim Hye Yoon in upcoming time-slip drama Lovely Runner; See stills

Kim Hye Yoon and Byeon Woo Seok’s upcoming romance drama Lovely Runner has dropped new stills, where the duo can be seen engaging in love-stuck moments, making each other’s hearts flutter.

Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon share heart-fluttering moments in Lovely Runner

On February 28, the drama’s network tvN shared the latest stills from the romance drama, captioning, “Floating petals and arm pillow, memory manipulation complete.” From sharing eye contact under flower petals to sharing drinks, the lead characters Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon look so in love with each other in the newly-released stills.

Check out the first stills of Lovely Runner, released by tvN.

More about upcoming K-drama Lovely Runner

The narrative of this romance drama unfolds a saga of a top idol, Ryu Sun Jae, and his dedicated fan Im Sol. When Ryu Sun Jae loses his life in a tragic incident, the zealous Im Sol travels back in time to when he was 19 years old in order to change his destiny.

Strong Girl Nam Soon (2023) fame Byeon Woo Seok portrays the perfect star, Ryun Sun Jae, while Kim Hye Yoon of Extraordinary You (2019) takes on the role of his passionate fan Im Sol.

On the other hand, actor Song Ji Ho will play Im Sol’s brother, Im Geum. Joseon Attorney (2023) actor Song Geon Hee portrays an important character Kim Tae Sung and N.Flying member Lee Seung Hyub plays Baek In Hyuk.

Advertisement

Based on a popular webtoon named Tomorrow’s Best by Kim Bbang, Lovely Runner’s script was penned by writer Lee Si Eun, who is known for True Beauty (2020) and Top Star U-back (2018).

Ahead of its much-anticipated release, Lovely Runner is already winning hearts with the chemistry between the main leads.

Earlier, a video of the exciting height difference between Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon went viral on various social media platforms, garnering attention for their upcoming collaboration. The promising leads also shared some glimpses on their social media from the set of Lovely Runner. Netizens are already showering the duo with much love and excitement is building up to witness a picturesque romance between the new on-screen pair of Byeon Woo Seok and Kim Hye Yoon.

Lovely Runner is expected to premiere sometime in April as a Monday-Tuesday drama on tvN network.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: The Price of Confession: Things to know about upcoming thriller drama turned down by Song Hye Kyo and Han So Hee