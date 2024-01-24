Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint: Lee Min Ho, BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Ahn Hyo Seop, and more snapped at script read

Prepare for the much-anticipated film adaptation of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint (working title). On January 24, the cast was officially confirmed to include stars like Lee Min Ho, Ahn Hyo Seop, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Nana, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo, and more. The production commenced filming in December, building excitement among fans for this star-studded project.

About Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

Ahn Hyo Seop, confirmed for his big-screen debut, takes the lead as Kim Dok Ja in Omniscient Reader's Viewpoint, having commenced filming since December. Additionally, Lee Min Ho is set to make a comeback on screen following Pachinko. The star-studded cast also includes BLACKPINK's Jisoo, Nana, Chae Soo Bin, Shin Seung Ho, Park Ho San, Choi Young Joon, and more, adding significant anticipation to this fantasy-based film adapted from a web novel.

Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint is an adaptation of a web novel with the same title, depicting the story of Kim Dok Ja (Ahn Hyo Seop). His reality undergoes a sudden transformation, mirroring the web novel he once read, with Yoo Joong Hyuk (Lee Min Ho) as the central character. Beyond the web novel, the ongoing webtoon adaptation is also garnering substantial love and support from fans.

The highly-anticipated film will be directed by Kim Byung Woo, known for his work on The Terror Live and Take Point. The production is in collaboration with REALIES Pictures, the production company responsible for the acclaimed Along with the Gods series. Notably, Smilegate, a global entertainment group, is set to make its first Korean film investment through Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint, adding another layer of significance to the project.

Cast of Omniscient Reader’s Viewpoint

With the cast confirmation, the film also treated fans to behind-the-scenes stills showcasing the cast's passionate engagement during the script reading. This sneak peek into their collaborative efforts has heightened anticipation for their performances and the synergy they will bring to the screen.

Lee Min Ho is set to portray the role of Yoo Joong Hyuk, the central character from the fictional web novel. Yoo Joong Hyuk, endowed with striking looks and formidable combat skills, is a character who repeatedly gets the opportunity to reset his life after death and has survived until the end in a dystopian world.

In his big-screen debut, Ahn Hyo Seop takes on the role of Kim Dok Ja, the only individual who holds knowledge of the conclusion of the web novel Three Ways to Survive in a Ruined World. As an ordinary office worker, Kim Dok Ja becomes deeply engrossed in the narrative of Yoo Joong Hyuk, making him the only person to complete reading the web novel.

As the fictional tale that Kim Dok Ja reads transforms into reality, he forges friendships with companions embarking on the same journey. Chae Soo Bin takes on the role of Yoo Sang Ah, Kim Dok Ja’s colleague, initiating the expedition in this dystopian world alongside him. She emerges as a pillar of strength for Kim Dok Ja, swiftly adapting to a world where each day is a struggle for survival.

Shin Seung Ho and Nana are set to portray characters from the web novel that Kim Dok Ja reads and eventually encounters in reality. Shin Seung Ho will take on the role of the former military soldier Lee Hyun Sung, exhibiting strong defensive abilities. On the other hand, Nana will embody Jung Hee Won, evolving into a goddess of justice with remarkable strength.

Park Ho San is set to portray Gong Pil Doo, a character wielding control over people's livelihoods through his wealth. Choi Young Joon will take on the role of Han Myung Oh, Kim Dok Ja’s company superior, unexpectedly entangled in mission scenarios while approaching Yoo Sang Ah. Additionally, BLACKPINK’s Jisoo will play Lee Ji Hye, a character overcoming numerous crises alongside Yoo Joong Hyuk with her considerable strength.

