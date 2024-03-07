Hwang Jung Eum returns to upcoming K-drama The Resurrection of The Seven serving new elegant look

Hwang Jung Eum’s new stills from the upcoming drama The Resurrection of The Seven have been dropped, and she is serving absolutely elegant looks.

Hwang Jung Eum’s new stills of The Resurrection of The Seven serves elegance

On March 7, the upcoming K-drama The Ressurection of The Seven’s official network SBS unveiled new stills featuring Hwang Jung Eum. She seems to be donning a short hairstyle along with elegant ensembles.

The Resurrection of The Seven’s last season The Escape of the Seeven featured Hwang Jung Eum as Geum Ra Hee, who was blindsided by Matthew Lee’s grand scheme. However, in the new season, she is reported to follow the same evil path, but this time for her own benefit and desires.

The newly-released stills capture Geum Ra Hee as a cold-hearted person, who sets the atmosphere eerie with the contrast between her wicked smile and indifferent expression.

Check out below the stills of The Resurrection of The Seven featuring Hwang Jung Eum.

More about the upcoming drama The Resurrection of The Seven: Plot, Cast, Crew, and more

The Resurrection of The Seven is the continuation of its last season where seven antagonists got embroiled in a more cunning Matthew Lee’s wicked plan. What follows is a girl’s disappearance shrouded by many desires and lies. The new season will unfold an enticing saga where the seven people who eventually went to hell have been reborn and reset. And they seem to be setting out for revenge against the vicious Matthew Lee, who seems to appear more evil than the last season.

The gripping teaser of this new season was dropped by SBS a few days ago, that has already garnered attention with its compelling narrative.

This new thriller drama boasts its intricate plot with the last season’s impressive cast lineup featuring Uhm Ki Joon as Matthew Lee, Hwang Jung Eum as Geum Ra Hee, Lee Joon as Min Do Hyuk, Lee Joo Bi as Han Mo Ne, Yoon Tae Young as Kang Ki Tak, Leo Deok Hwa as Bang Chil Sung, Yoon Jong Hoon as Yang Jin Mo, and more.

This star-studded cast extended its potential with a new addition this season- CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin who transforms into Hwang Chan Sung, a savvy CEO, who ends up portraying a key role in Matthew Lee’s orchestrated plan.

Furthermore, Joo Dong Min known for the popular The Penthouse series and directing the last season has been reported to take on the directorial leadership for this upcoming season as well. The exhilarating screenplay has been confirmed to have been penned by screenwriter Kim Soon Ok.

Meanwhile, Hwang Jung Eum’s newly-released stills from this upcoming thriller drama have added to the existing anticipation. Expectations are high to witness the continuation of her profound performance from the last season.

The much-awaited first episode of The Resurrection of The Seven is slated to hit the screen on March 29 at 10 pm KST (6:30 pm IST) through the SBS network.

