CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin transforms into talented CEO in upcoming season 2 of The Escape of the Seven

Lee Jung Shin, a member of CNBLUE has been confirmed to portray a main character in the upcoming season 2 of the 2023 drama The Escape of the Seven.

According to a recent report, Lee Jung Shin will take on the role of Hwang Chan Sung, a talented and savvy CEO of the largest portal site company in Korea, named SAVE. Originally, Hwang Chan Sung was selected as the successor of a top newspaper company, but he was recognized for his skills in the portal site business, which he jumped into right away. With a picture-perfect visual and physic, Hwang Chan Sung often appears to be haughty. But he is actually warm and affectionate towards the people he loves, such as Han Mo Be, whom he seems quite interested in. The skilled CEO, Hwang Chan Sung might just play a key role in the success of mysterious Matthew Lee’s grand scheme.

Curiosity runs high about Lee Jung Shin’s addition to the cast of The Resurrection of the Seven. Viewers will be able to witness his mature acting after his last work in 2022.

About Lee Jung Shin

Lee Jung Shin is an actor and singer, who is mostly renowned as a member of CNBLUE. He debuted with the rock band in 2009 and has been active since, whilst also investing himself in individual acting projects. He has appeared in many hit K-dramas and wowed the audience with his stellar performances. His most notable dramas are Summer Guys, My Sassy Girl, My First Love, Cinderella and the Four Knights, and more. His most recent performance was seen in the 2022 drama Shooting Stars, featuring Kim Young Dar and Lee Sung Kyung.

Upon the news of his return to dramas with The Ressurection of the Seven, expectations are high about his performance as a pivotal character in the drama.

About the upcoming season 2 of The Escape of the Seven

This thriller drama is a continuation of its last season titled The Escape of the Seven. Season 2 will follow a similar storyline to the previous picturesque drama. The last season was a revenge narrative about the struggle of seven antagonists, involved in the story of a girl, who vanished through many lies and desires.

The new season will depict the desperation and cooperation of those seven villains who have been reborn and reset.

The second script read of the upcoming season 2 of The Escape of the Seven

The Resurrection of the Seven has brought back the impressive cast of its last season including the leading roles Uhm Ki Joon as Matthew Lee, Lee Yoo Bi as Han Mo Ne, Hwang Jung Eum as Geum Ra Hee, Lee Joon as Min Do Hyuk, and more.

The second script read was held recently, where along with the said cast, Lee Jung Shin was also spotted immersing in his character.

Director Joo Dong Min, renowned for many hits like The Last Empress and The Penthouse series, who also directed the last season joined the script read along with the whole cast. The screenwriter of this thriller series, Kim Soon Ok was also seen to be indulging in a successful read with the actors.

The long-awaited season 2 of SBS drama titled The Resurrection of the Seven will reportedly premiere on. March 29.

