Um Ki Joon, Lee Yu Bi’s The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection: Know Release date, cast, plot, where to watch, more

The highly anticipated Season 2 of SBS' revenge drama The Escape of the Seven is poised for release soon. Titled The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, it serves as the sequel to the hit 2023 series. The cast includes Uhm Ki Joon, Hwang Jung Eum, Lee Joon, Lee Yoo Bi, Shin Eun Kyung, Yoon Jong Hoon, Jo Yoon Hee, Jo Jae Yoon, Yoon Tae Young, and Lee Jung Shin.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection release date, where to watch and genre

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection is scheduled to premiere on March 29, 2024 at 10 PM KST, 6:30 PM IST following the success of its hit 2023 prequel. This revenge saga centers around a man's ambition to become the ruler of a castle constructed on fake information. Like its predecessor, the show will be accessible for streaming on SBS and Viki platforms.

The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection plot

In The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection, viewers can anticipate the counterattack of seven individuals who have returned from the depths of despair, facing off against a new evil that has allied with Matthew Lee (Uhm Ki Joon). Alongside the original cast reprising their roles, CNBLUE’s Lee Jung Shin joins the ensemble for Season 2. The series boasts a lineup of 10 main characters, including Matthew Lee, Geum Ra Hee (Hwang Jung Eum), Min Do Hyuk (Lee Joon), Han Mo Ne (Lee Yoo Bi), Cha Joo Ran (Shin Eun Kyung), Yang Jin Mo (Yoon Jong Hoon), Go Myung Ji (Jo Yoon Hee), Nam Chul Woo (Jo Jae Yoon), Kang Ki Tak (Yoon Tae Young), and Hwang Chan Sung (Lee Jung Shin).

Cast and characters of The Escape of the Seven: Resurrection

In the upcoming series, Uhm Ki Joon returns to portray Matthew Lee, the CEO of Korea's largest mobile platform company. Matthew Lee emanates an air of confidence and pride, appearing more poised than ever. Previously known as Lee Hwi So, he has masterfully deceived everyone, exuding self-assurance as he navigates a world where truth lies in his hands.

Hwang Jung Eum returns to her role as Geum Ra Hee, a character driven by self-interest. Despite being blindsided by Matthew Lee's manipulations in the previous season, Geum Ra Hee decides to align herself with him once again, driven by her own desires.

Lee Joon takes on the role of Min Do Hyuk, who previously lived a life devoid of dreams or aspirations. However, upon uncovering the truth about his birth and realizing he is the biological son of Sung Chan Group Chairman Shim Yong (Kim Il Woo), he harbors a deep-seated desire for revenge against Matthew Lee.

Lee Yu Bi will also reprise her role as Han Mo Ne. Striving to leave her dark past behind and reinvent herself as a beloved actress, Han Mo Ne abandoned her former identity as Han Hee Soo. She was involved in the tragedy that befell Bang Da Mi (Jung Ra El) and showed no hesitation in cutting ties, even with her own family.

In the previous season, Yang Jin Mo (Yoon Jong Hoon), Go Myung Ji (Jo Yoon Hee), Nam Chul Woo (Jo Jae Yoon), and Cha Joo Ran (Shin Eun Kyung) made the decision to align themselves with Matthew Lee after his threatening proposal in the season finale. All the cast have decided to respire their roles.

Lee Jung Shin takes on the role of Hwang Chan Sung, who serves as the CEO of SAVE, the leading portal site in Korea. Initially set to inherit Hwangje Ilbo, one of Korea's top three newspaper companies, Hwang Chan Sung instead chose to leave everything behind and venture into the portal site industry. Under his leadership, SAVE surpassed all existing portals to claim the top spot in market shares.

