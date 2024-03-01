Hwang Jung Eum and others set out for vengeance against Uhm Ki Joon in new teaser of upcoming season 2 of The Escape of the Seven; Watch

The highly-anticipated thriller drama, The Resurrection of the Seven, has finally unveiled the official teaser. And it has already garnered attention for its intricate narrative. This thriller drama is the second installment of the acclaimed drama The Escape of the Seven which premiered in 2023.

The Resurrection of the Seven’s teaser shows Hwang Jung Eum and others looking for revenge

On March 1, the upcoming drama's network, SBS, released the gripping teaser of The Resurrection of the Seven, giving a glimpse of its compelling storyline. The enticing teaser follows the story of seven people who set out for vengeance against an infamous antagonist whose evil deeds were nothing short of heinous.

During a suspenseful moment in the teaser, Hwang Jung Eum is seen to portray vengeful emotions, as she says, “I will make sure to give you a vivid experience of everything that will break your bones apart.” With exceptional cinematography and an impressive cast lineup, the teaser is earning significant attention, adding to its already high anticipation.

Watch below the official teaser of The Resurrection of the Seven, released by SBS.

About the plot of The Resurrection of the Seven

The last season of this thriller series unfolded an enticing tale of seven antagonists, who get entangled in the vicious scheme of the giant evil Matthew Lee, followed by a girl’s disappearance shrouded by many lies and desires. This new season will follow a continued saga where the seven people have been reborn and reset. They retaliate against the wicked Matthew Lee by setting out for vengeance.

The desperation and cooperation of those seven reborn people are depicted through the compelling new teaser.

More about The Resurrection of the Seven; Cast, director, writer, and release date

The final table read for The Resurrection of the Seven was held a few days ago, where the impressive cast seemed to be immersed in their respective roles. The star-studded cast lineup features Uhm Ki Joon as Matthew Lee, Hwang Jung Eum as Geum Ra Hee, Lee Yoo Bi as Han Mo Ne, Lee Joon as Min Do Hyuk, Yoon Tae Young as Kang Ki Tak, Yoon Jong Hoon as Yang Jin Mo, Leo Deok Hwa as Bang Chil Sung, and more.

With the last season’s stars, CNBLUE member Lee Jung Shin joined the new season as Hwang Chan Sung, a talented CEO, who ends up becoming a key player in Matthew Lee’s grand scheme.

The thriller series has been directed by Joo Dong Min, who is known for delivering the hit The Penthouse series and was also the director of The Escape of the Seven’s season 1. Furthermore, the intricate screenplay of The Resurrection of the Seven is reported to have been penned down by screenwriter Kim Soon Ok.

The long-awaited season 2 titled The Ressurection of the Seven will air its first episodes on March 9, through the SBS network. Expectations are high to witness the continuation of last season’s thrilling saga.

