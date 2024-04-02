Marry My Husband's Song Ha Yoon admits to being expelled from high school due to bullying case; Details

Trigger Warning: This article contains mentions of bullying, abuse, and violence.

Actress Song Ha Yoon faces controversy as she acknowledges being expelled from her previous high school for bullying. Amidst allegations, her agency clarifies that the case is unrelated to recent accusations, emphasizing efforts to address online defamation.

Song Ha Yoon’s clarification on bullying reports

Known for her role in the recent popular drama, Marry My Husband, Song Ha Yoon has recently admitted to being expelled from her previous school for allegations of bullying. King Kong by Starship Entertainment, Song Ha Yoon's agency, confirmed the expulsion in response to inquiries from K-media on April 2.

While acknowledging the expulsion, the agency emphasized that the case was unrelated to the recent accusations of bullying made against her by another individual. They clarified that Song Ha Yoon had never encountered the accuser and is currently investigating online defamation allegations.

This revelation comes amidst swirling allegations against the actress, with claims surfacing just a day prior regarding her alleged bullying of a former schoolmate. The agency's swift response aims to address the situation transparently while seeking to clarify any misconceptions surrounding the actress' past.

As investigations continue, Song Ha Yoon's fans and the public await further developments regarding these allegations.

More details about Song Ha Yoon’s bullying allegations

Song Ha Yoon, the actress renowned for her role in Marry My Husband, finds herself embroiled in controversy as accusations of school violence surface against her.

On April 1, 2024, JTBC reported allegations of school violence against a prominent actress, identified as ‘Ms. S.’ The accuser claimed that during high school, Ms. S had subjected them to physical abuse, allegedly slapping them continuously for 90 minutes without explanation. The victim also asserted that Ms. S' then-boyfriend was involved in unsavory activities. Despite the victim's attempts to address the issue with Ms. S' company, the actress purportedly denied any recollection of the incident. Although the news report obscured Ms. S' face, netizens quickly identified her as actress Song Ha Yoon, known for her role in the recent hit drama.

The drama's success had propelled Song Ha Yoon into the limelight, leading to increased visibility on variety shows. These allegations have stirred controversy, casting a shadow over Song Ha Yoon's career as investigations and public scrutiny unfold.

Disclaimer: If you know someone who is suffering from bullying, abuse, or violence, reach out to a nearby doctor, expert, or NGO for immediate help.​ There are several helplines available for the same.

