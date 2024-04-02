Marry My Husband star Song Ha Yoon is accused of school bullying; agency releases official statement

On April 1st, there were reports about an unnamed actress being accused of school bullying. Speculation has arisen suggesting that the actress in question is Song Ha Yoon. Following these rumors, Song Ha Yoon's agency has addressed the allegations of her involvement in school bullying.

Song Ha Yoon accused of school bullying

On April 1, 2024, JTBC reported allegations of school violence against a known actress referred to as "Ms. S." According to a tip-off from the alleged victim, the incident occurred during their second year of high school while Ms. S was in her third year. The victim claimed that Ms. S unexpectedly summoned them to a playground near a neighborhood apartment, where she allegedly proceeded to physically assault them. The victim reported facing continuous slapping from Ms. S for a duration of 90 minutes without any explanation.

The accuser further alleged that Ms. S' boyfriend at the time was involved in illicit activities and was a iljin, a Korean term for students engaged in unsavory behavior such as bullying. They recounted speaking with Ms. S' then-boyfriend over the phone, informing him of their intention to report the incident. In response, the boyfriend admitted he lacked the means to stop the victim from taking action, indicating his recollection of the events.

Prior to this, the victim had already approached Ms. S' management company to address the issue. Having relocated to the United States, the victim coincidentally encountered Ms. S on a variety show and was deeply surprised by the encounter. Consequently, they reached out to Ms. S' company, only to be informed that she was currently abroad for work, making verification of the accusations impossible. Allegedly, the CEO offered to facilitate a face-to-face meeting between Ms. S and the victim in the US, or alternatively, offered to cover the expenses for the victim to travel to South Korea. Despite the victim's refusal to meet, the company persistently requested their cooperation.

According to the victim, Ms. S later claimed to have no recollection of the alleged incident when discussing it with her company. The news report included a photo of a blurred-out individual identified as Ms. S. However, netizens swiftly identified the person in the photo as actress Song Ha Yoon. Song Ha Yoon gained prominence through her role in the romance drama Marry My Husband starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo in lead roles, which significantly boosted her popularity. Consequently, her appearances on variety shows saw a notable surge, owing to the success of the drama.

Song Ha Yoon’s agency responds to allegations

On April 2 KST, King Kong by Starship, the agency representing Song Ha Yoon, released a statement addressing the allegations of school bullying. The agency stated that upon receiving the initial report, they immediately reached out to the informant to verify the facts. Despite their persistent efforts through messaging and phone calls, they did not receive a response from the informant.

The agency emphasized that after thorough investigation and verification with Song Ha Yoon, they confirmed that there has been no contact with the informant and deemed the information provided as false. They urged netizens to refrain from spreading unconfirmed facts and speculative reports regarding the matter.

