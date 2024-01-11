Park Min Young-Na In Woo’s Marry My Husband witnesses impressive surge in ratings in 2nd week

tvN's Marry My Husband, starring Park Min Young and Na In Woo, is making waves in the ratings arena, witnessing a substantial surge in viewership. The fourth episode marked a significant leap, securing 7.6 percent viewership, a new personal record for the show.

Week 2 of Marry My Husband witnesses impressive spike in ratings

tvN’s Marry My Husband led by Park Min Young and Na In Woo is steadily climbing the ratings ladder, showcasing an impressive surge in its viewership figures. According to Nielsen Korea, the fourth episode of the series achieved an average nationwide viewership rating of 7.6 percent, marking a notable 1.2 percent increase from its preceding episode and setting a new personal record for the show.

In contrast, KBS2's Love Song for Illusion observed a slight decline in ratings, with its third episode securing an average nationwide viewership of 2.3 percent.

ENA's Tell Me You Love Me, with its fourteenth episode, maintained a consistent performance, holding onto an average nationwide rating of 1.5 percent similar to its previous episode.

Meanwhile, Channel A's Between Him and Her sustained its viewership at 0.4 percent, maintaining an identical rating from its preceding episode.

The remarkable ascent of Marry My Husband in the ratings race reflects its growing popularity and captivation of the audience, setting a promising trajectory for the series. Conversely, variations in ratings among other shows indicate the diverse preferences of viewers in the competitive landscape of Korean dramas. As these dramas progress, the fluctuations in ratings continue to shape the landscape of viewership experiences across various platforms.

A catch-up on Park Min Young and Na In Woo’s Marry My Husband

Marry My Husband, an ongoing South Korean TV series penned by Shin Yoo Dam, unfolds a gripping narrative of betrayal and redemption. Starring Park Min Young, Na In Woo, Lee Yi Kyung, and Song Ha Yoon, the show is an adaptation of a web novel and webtoon of the same name.

The series debuted on tvN on January 1, 2024, captivating audiences with its intriguing storyline. Set in motion by an appalling betrayal resulting in murder, the plot takes an unexpected turn as the deceased woman mysteriously travels back a decade to relive her life.

With betrayal, love, and second chances at its core, Marry My Husband presents a riveting tale, exploring the complexities of relationships, the fragility of trust, and the pursuit of a new beginning. Available on TVING in South Korea and Amazon Prime Video in select regions globally, the series offers a compelling journey of redemption and retribution amidst the twists of time.

