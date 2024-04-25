The Roundup: Punishment surpasses 1 million viewership in 2 days; becomes biggest box office opener of 2024

The Roundup: Punishment opened with a bang in South Korea this week. The film became 2024's biggest opener yet and surpassed 1 million moviegoers within just two days. Ma Dong Seok, Lee Dong Hwi, Kim Moo Yeol, and Park Ji Hwan take on the lead roles in the action thriller. The Roundup: Punishment is the 4th film from The Roundup franchise.

The Roundup: Punishment becomes biggest box office opener in 2024

On the morning of April 25, The Roundup: Punishment surpassed 1 million viewers making it the fastest film of 2024 to achieve this streak. The film managed to reach this mark within just two days of its release. On the day of its release, that is April 24, the film surpassed 820,000 moviegoers making it the biggest box office opener of 2024. The opening numbers are also the highest as compared to the rest of the films in the franchise.

More about The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment hit the South Korean theatres on April 24. Before that, the film was also unveiled on February 23 at the Berlin International Film Festival.

The film revolves around a detective who takes on the challenge to put an end to an illegal online gambling organization. As the detective investigates a drug trafficking app, he comes across a connection between the app's developer who was murdered, and an illegal online gambling organization.

The Roundup: Punishment has been directed by Lee Sang Yong who is also known for The Roundup, The Roundup: No Way Out, and The Clue. Ma Dong Seok is also the executive producer of the film.

Ma Dong Seok plays detective Ma Dong Seok, and Kim Moo Yeol takes on the role of Baek Chang Ki, a former special forces officer who runs the gambling operations. Lee Dong Hwi appears as an IT genius and Park Ji Hwan is a police officer from the cyber team.

