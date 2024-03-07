The Roundup: Punishment poster OUT: Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol unleash riveting presence in The Outlaw sequel

Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol take center stage in the thrilling return of The Outlaws series with The Roundup: Punishment. The character posters offer a glimpse into the intense showdown between detective Ma Seok Do and formidable villain Baek Chang Ki. The Roundup: Punishment is set for premiere on April 24.

The Roundup: Punishment featuring Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol drops teaser poster

Ma Dong Seok and Kim Moo Yeol are set to reprise their roles in the highly-anticipated fourth installment of the hit action film series, The Outlaws, titled The Roundup: Punishment. The film, slated for release on April 24, promises an electrifying narrative as detective Ma Seok Do (played by Ma Dong Seok) takes on formidable villains Baek Chang Ki (Kim Moo Yeol) and Jang Dong Chul (Lee Dong Hwi).

The teaser posters provide a captivating glimpse into the contrasting worlds of the characters, from the gritty streets of Korea to the expansive realm of online crime. Detective Ma Seok Do, adorned in his signature leather jacket, symbolizes the tireless fight against crime on the ground. In contrast, Baek Chang Ki's sleek attire hints at the digital and borderless nature of his illegal gambling empire.

The phrase "I'll wipe you out" on the teaser posters adds intrigue and anticipation, setting the stage for a thrilling clash of ideals and a pursuit of justice. The film promises an upgraded investigation led by Ma Seok Do, aiming to curb international crimes, leading to a gripping rivalry with the skilled antagonist Baek Chang Ki.

The narrative unfolds as Ma Seok Do collaborates with the Kwangsoo team and the cyber team to take down the criminal duo, adding depth to the storyline. The return of Jang Yi Soo (Park Ji Hwan) further intensifies the stakes for the Metropolitan Police Investigation Unit and Cyber Team.

With its visually striking posters and promises of upgraded action and suspense, The Roundup: Punishment has fans eagerly awaiting the cinematic spectacle and the resurgence of The Outlaws series. As the release date approaches, anticipation builds for the clash between justice and criminality in this thrilling new installment.

All you need to know about the action-thriller The Roundup: Punishment

The Roundup: Punishment, directed by Heo Myung Haeng, is set to thrill audiences as the fourth installment of the acclaimed South Korean action crime film series. Starring Ma Dong Seok, Kim Mu Yeol, Park Ji Hwan, and Lee Dong Hwi, the movie serves as the sequel to The Roundup: No Way Out (2023).

The film made waves with its pre-sales launch at the Cannes Film Market in May 2023 during the Cannes Film Festival, securing distribution in the United States, Europe, and Asia. Invited to the 74th Berlin International Film Festival, The Roundup: Punishment celebrated its world premiere on February 23, 2024, adding to the anticipation surrounding its theatrical release in South Korea on April 24, 2024. With its stellar cast and global recognition, the film promises to deliver the high-octane action and suspense that fans of The Roundup series have come to expect.

