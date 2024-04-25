Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo to have whopping 80 billion KRW budget for upcoming period drama; Report

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo, two of the biggest names in the South Korean industry are in the works of getting together for a drama. Hailed by the Our Blues writer and Coffee Prince director, the upcoming drama will be a modern period piece. In new developments, new reports regarding the highly anticipated drama have poured in, throwing more light on it.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo’s modern period drama cost more than USD 58 million

Yesterday the news of Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo positively discussing a period drama came in, which has got fans super excited to see one of the biggest actors and actresses to share the screen. On this day, Korean media outlet OSEN has further reported that the Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo period drama is attracting attention as a huge project with a whopping production cost of 80 million KRW.

The drama is written by Noh Hee Kyung (Our Blues, It's Okay, That's Love, and more) and will be directed by Lee Yoon Jung, director of Gong Yoo's Coffee Prince. Furthermore, the drama is set to have a run of 20-24 episodes.

Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo’s drama’s plot will depict the growth of Korean show business beginning with the 8th US Army after the Korean War. It will be set in the 1950s to 1980s. One of the biggest production giants of South Korea, Studio Dragon will be behind it along with Noh Hee Kyung’s agency GTist.

This upcoming drama is set to surpass the scale of Disney+ hit series Moving which had a run of 20 episodes against a budget of 50 billion won. But the script still has not been set in stone so it is subject to change here and there. Studio Dragon commented that the exact number of episodes is still unknown as well as the production cost.

Noh Hee Kyung’s works have always attracted audiences with their touching themes and plot lines. Fans are excited to see her new drama with two biggest stars at the forefront, Song Hye Kyo and Gong Yoo.

Know more about Gong Yoo and Song Hye Kyo

Gong Yoo is known to have created a big name for himself in the industry with his work expanding over decades and various genres. Some of his noted K-dramas are Coffe Prince, Guardian: The Lonely and Great God, The Silent Sea, and Squid Game among many others. Along with major hit movies like Train To Busan, Silenced, and The Age of Shadows.

Meanwhile, Song Hye Kyo has grown to become one of the greatest actresses hailing from South Korea. She has been wowing fans with her noted performances in K-dramas That Winter, The Wind Blows, Now, We Are Breaking Up, Descendants of The Sun, and The Glory among others.

