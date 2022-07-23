Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: 7 Luxury fragrances under Rs 1999 for women to steal from the sale

Fragrance plays a very important role in our lives. It is what might attract you to someone, or repel you from someone. It is also something to remember someone by. Amazon Prime Day Sale offers exciting deals on luxury fragrances for women that you should check out here! Perfumes were made only from naturally existing elements like flowers, fine woods, plants, fruits, animal secretion, coal, tar and petrochemicals. Scroll below to grab the best of them from the Prime Day sale.

7 Best Luxury fragrances for women from Prime Day Sale

Perfumes for women are generally sweet but these luxe fragrances will take every woman's aura up a level. Here are your best 7 to grab from!

1. Perfumer's Club Best Fragrance for Women

This Perfumer's Club Best Fragrance for Women comes in a pack of 3. The set contains three refreshing and the best long-lasting perfumes for her. It has Dreamer, Eternal Love and Iconic slow evaporation perfumes. Dreamer is a perfume that has top notes of lily, orange blossom and tuberose. Eternal Love is infused with violet, lily and freesia. Iconic has an aromatic neutral fragrance. All three will keep you odour free for up to 24 hours.

Price: Rs 1799

Deal: Rs 899

Buy Now

2. N'ARC perfumes Flora

N'ARC perfumes Flora is a long-lasting perfume for women who love a strong-smelling perfume for day-to-day use. And this perfume is something that suits every woman's aura. It has a floral fragrance that is sweet and everlasting. It is made from bergamot, lily, orange blossom, sandalwood, amber, ylang-ylang and Tahitian vanilla.

Price: Rs 999

Deal: Rs 599

Buy Now

3. Skinn By Titan Pristine Perfume for Women

This Skinn By Titan Pristine Perfume for Women has a wooden scent that deserves to be high on the list of every woman who loves a strong-smelling perfume. This perfume is crafted in France for women all around the world. A perfect eau de parfum that will fix bad odour in minimum sprays.

Price: Rs 1895

Deal: Rs 1515

Buy Now

4. Guess Girl Belle By Guess For Women

This luxe eau de toilette possesses a blend of mesmerising melon, raspberry, bergamot, lily, orchid, acacia, vanilla and sandalwood. It has a long-lasting fragrance that can kill bad odour. This premium fragrance comes in an artistic bottle that helps in easy and effective spraying.

Price: Rs 1895

Deal: Rs 1515

Buy Now

5. Jeanne Arthes Cassandra Roses Blanches

Time to woo all men around. This Cassandra rose Blanche perfume honours the white rose. The sweet floral fragrance that exhales a blossoming aura is perfect for a woman who appreciates the smell of the tender rose and counts herself in the list of romantic women with seductive fragrance.

Price: Rs. 1200

Deal: Rs. 600

Buy Now

6. Carlton London Women

This perfume has sophisticated fragrance notes of lavender, bergamot, mandarin, musk, jasmine and neroli. The Limited Edition Women Blush Perfume from the house of Carlton London has a no-gas formulation that makes it stay on your body for hours on a stretch. It is higher in concentration than other perfumes which are EDT( Eau De Toilette). Be it the regular office meetings, casual dates, or fun outings, this fragrance is long-lasting and suits every occasion.

Price: Rs 2190

Deal: Rs 876

Buy Now

7. Fastrack Perfume Women Beat

Fastrack Perfume Women Beat will help you experience citrusy hues with bold tones of amber. It carries a vibe of blooming flowers and it is perfect for daytime or nighttime wear. This perfume is fresh and vibrant that defines you.

Price: Rs 845

Deal: Rs 718

Buy Now

Amazon Prime Day Sale is the two-day mega sale event where you can grab selected products at slashed prices. These luxury fragrances for women from the Prime Day sale are now available at deal-breaking prices making now the perfect time to grab them. Hurry up! The deals are valid only till the 24th night.

Disclaimer: This article contains sponsored links and the content is created by Pinkvilla. We, at Pinkvilla, curate products only after detailed research based on shopping trends, product ratings, and honest customer reviews. Our aim is to make your shopping experience convenient and worth every penny. Happy shopping!

Recommended Articles: