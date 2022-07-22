Amazon Prime Day 2022: Early deals on laptops under Rs 40,000 to run off with

The early bird gets the worm! And on Amazon, the Prime member gets the opportunity to steal great deals prior to the world. If you are planning to bring home a brand new laptop, then you should consider Amazon Prime Day 2022 early deals as a sign from God. Today, you have a chance to purchase the laptop of your dreams. Worried about the budget? Early access deals come up with laptops under Rs. 40,000. Isn’t that great? Right from Dell, and HP to Asus, run off with the best laptop available on the Amazon Prime Day sale. Why wait for the Amazon sale to hit the internet on 23rd and 24th July 2022 when you can peep into it today itself?

Amazon Prime Day 2022’s early deals on laptops

Get over your faulty laptop once and for all! Bid adieu to laptop upgrades and services because it is time to bring home a brand new one. Thanks to Amazon Prime Day 2022 early deals for giving you the cue to finally slide the laptop of your dreams into the cart.

1. Dell Vostro 3405 Laptop

Are you a workaholic? This Dell Vostro 3405 Laptop will be ready to be your work buddy for ages. This laptop has a 14-inch display with two-sided narrow borders. AMD Ryzen 3 is its processor that is backed with 8Gb DDR4 and 512Gb SSD. It is a black beauty that is extremely light in weight. What’s interesting? Within an hour, this laptop is 80 percent charged so that you can never experience a dull moment while you work.

Price: Rs. 49,990

Deal: Rs. 36,990

2. HP 255 G8 Laptop

Run off with this HP 255 G8 Laptop only and only because of its exceptional features and jaw-dropping price cut. Have you ever imagined bringing home the latest laptop with all the functions that you need? This is a dream come true if you are an HP laptop lover. All thanks to Amazon Prime Day sale 2022’s early deals that are helping you in vouching for something that you ever wished for. This laptop features AMD Ryzen 3 3300U processor, 4GB DDR4 RAM, 1TB HDD, and up to 3.5 GHz burst frequency.

Price: Rs. 35,530

Deal: Rs. 26,990

3. ASUS VivoBook 14

Are you looking for a thin and light laptop to carry on the go? Here ASUS VivoBook 14 that will accompany you for a prolonged period of time. It is a laptop integrated with AMD Radeon Vega 3 Graphics. The 14-inch display with LED backlight makes it a smart technological device to use in any environmental setting. It is also pre-loaded Windows 10 Home with lifetime validity.

Price: Rs. 43,990

Deal: Rs. 27,990

4. Honor MagicBook X 15

Working professionally and fulfilling every commitment before the deadline is a big deal. Bigger than this is a laptop that gives you the freedom to work effortlessly day and night. And what if this laptop prevents you from breaking your banks and yet serves you with everything on the list of your laptop’s must-have features? Honor MagicBook X 15 is a 15.6-inch FHD IPS anti-glare laptop. It is a thin and light laptop with an Intel Core i3-10110U processor. The 2-in-1 fingerprint power button also saves you from the trouble of entering passwords.

Price: Rs. 49,999

Deal: Rs. 31,990

5. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook

This Lenovo IdeaPad Slim 3 Chromebook is a 14-inch laptop that features a 180-degree hinge allowing it to lie straight. The unique colour adds a sense of style while keeping convenience a priority by weighing just 1.4kg. The 4Gb of RAM is more than enough for crazy fast multitasking and browsing. Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is here to help you in knocking work off your plate in a jiffy.

Price: Rs. 34,890

Deal: Rs. 19, 490

6. HP 250 G7 Commercial Laptop

This laptop features an Intel Core i5-1035G1 processor backed with an Intel Turbo Boost Technology. It looks smart and is indeed easy to work with a laptop due to its anti-glare technology. With 8 GB DDR4-2666 MHz RAM and 1 TB HDD storage capability, this laptop will never disappoint you.

Price: Rs. 54,736

Deal: Rs. 39,990

7. Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop

This Dell Vostro 3510 Laptop will impress you with its 8GB DDR4, 2 DIMM slots, and 256GB SSD storage. With an Intel Core i3 processor, this laptop also has a simple and secured designed. The optional fingerprint reader will allow you to securely log in with just one touch. What else can you ask from a laptop that is worth the penny!

Price: Rs. 52,175

Deal: Rs. 35,990

It is a NOW or NEVER situation! If you are swimming in the troubled water then Amazon Prime Day 2022 early access deals are the lifebuoys that you are looking for. Choose your laptop and ease out your work pressure without bothering about your laptop’s health. Also, stop worrying about your budget. This one-stop shop destination serves you with everything and prevents you from burning a hole in your pocket.

