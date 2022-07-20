Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: Check out the early deals on Fire TV stick devices that you can claim now

Amazon Prime Sale, 2022 is around the corner, and it is time to make the most of this sale. Amazon Prime Day Sale is an annual event that is appealing, exciting and is worth waiting for. While there is time for many deals to unfold, interested buyers can keep their Amazon cart ready with the things they wish to buy.

One of the most interesting Amazon devices to invest in is a fire TV stick device. Amazon Fire TV stick is a great innovation that transforms a regular TV into a smart one. The device allows you to watch multiple TV shows and movies from top applications like Disney+, Amazon Prime, HBO Max, Netflix, etc. It is a wise decision when it comes to making your home smart. Here are some cool Fire TV Stick Devices that are available at special offers. Check them out.

Best Fire TV stick devices to buy at Amazon Prime Sale Day

1. Fire TV Stick Lite with all-new Alexa Voice Remote Lite

This Fire TV stick is one of the most affordable Amazon devices at the Prime Day Sale. The device is effective at making entertainment easy to access. By simply plugging the stick behind the TV into the HDMI port, and connecting with an internet connection, one can easily install the stick. This setup can provide fast streaming in HD mode. It also allows access to many movies and TV shows from Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube, ALT Balaji, Prime Video, etc.

2. Fire TV Stick (3rd Gen, 2021) with Alexa Voice Remote

This is one of the best-selling Fire TV sticks. It is powerful and allows better streaming. The device comes with an Alexa voice remote that lets you control the voice search, power, and volume of your TV. With Amazon India Sale, coming soon, the device can be bought on Amazon sale deals. Imagine, converting your home into your personal home theatre and enjoying life-like scenes all from the comfort of your couch. Amazon Fire TV stick can make it possible for you.

3. Fire TV Stick Plus (2021)

Fire TV Stick Plus is the latest generation device with more power and faster streaming. The device includes an Alexa voice remote that gives you access to voice controlling functions. With just plugging this cute little thing into your TV, you can experience an extravagant home audio system feel. When you get the device, there is free access to channels like SonyLIV and Voot Select for at least a year. After a year, you can pay the fees and increase your subscription period. Moreover, the device gives you accessibility to thousands of movies and shows from Prime Video, Netflix, SonyLIV, Voot Select, Disney+ Hotstar, Sun NXT, etc. To get this device at special offer, try buying it during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

4. Fire TV Stick 4K with all-new Alexa Voice Remote

Want to make your life easy and convenient? Try upgrading your TV with this Amazon Fire TV stick 4K, which allows HD streaming and customized voice controls. Not only, the device lets you enjoy uninterrupted hours of entertainment, but also makes your home smarter. The Alexa voice remote helps you control the TV functions by simple voice instructions. Furthermore, you get to watch Live TV shows, and leading series from Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, etc. Not to forget, the smart functions of Alexa that can check the weather, view the camera, play music and dim the lights, making your home appliances multi-functional.

5. Fire TV Stick 4K Max streaming device

This is one of the most powerful streaming stick from Amazon. It has faster apps and better navigation. It also provides 4K ultra HD cinematic visual experience, supported by Dolby Vision, and Dolby Atmos audio. You can enjoy the thrill and drama like that of a theatre, at your home, with this simple installation. Moreover, the device is great at streaming shows from the most popular apps like Prime Video, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. With Alexa support, voice controls can really change the control game. Amazon Sale price for this device is super appealing. Grab it during the sale and turn your boring TV experience into a highly defined one.

Amazon Prime Sale, 2022 will be live on 23rd-24th July. To make your entertainment more lively, you need to choose the product that you like, add it to your cart and buy it on the Prime Day. Don’t forget to buy Amazon Prime membership as the sale is exclusively for the Prime members. Hurry as the sale will be live for just one day.

