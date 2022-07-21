Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022: New Jaw-dropping launches from top brands like LG, IFB, Whirlpool and more

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2022 is the most awaited event of the year for Prime members. The day of the sale marked with remarkable special offers on exclusive products. Moreover, there are new launches made in every category which usually are not available. Such launches are available only during the 24 hours of the Amazon Prime Sale. This year, the sale will be live on 23rd-24th July. You can check out these cool launches which we have brought together at one place so that you don’t miss out on the top launches from IFB, Whirlpool and LG, etc.

Here are some impeccable product launches from the top brands to buy at Amazon Prime Day Sale.

1. LG 9 Kg Wi-Fi Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

With the increasing dependency on home appliances, arises the need to get hands on the best products. One such appliance is this top load washing machine, which has fully automatic functions and is driven with the all new AI-Intelligent care. With a combination of 6 motions and a heater with steam, the washing machine is ideal for an outstanding wash while keeping your clothes in good condition. Other key features of this machine are its LG ThinQ with Wi-Fi, jet spray, STS pulsator, child lock, fuzzy logic control, digital display and turbo drum. The machine has a capacity of 9kgs, which is suitable for large families.

2. Whirlpool 205 L 5-Star Inverter Direct-Cool Single Door Refrigerator

Whirlpool direct cool refrigerator with modern curved design is the top-rated product to be launched by this super brand. Its modern door with elegant floral pattern design adds an oomph to the product look. The fridge comes with IntelliSense Inverter technology that lets you use the refrigerator with great efficiency. It comes with Insulated Capillary Technology & Laminar Airflow that is perfect for ice making. This newly launched appliance has jumbo storage along with spill proof toughened glass which enhances the longevity of the interiors. You can get this freshly launched refrigerator at Amazon Prime Day deals.

3. Inalsa 75 cm 1350 m³/hr Kitchen Chimney

If you are eagerly awaiting to add a modern touch to your kitchen, this new launch is highly useful. It will be live on the Prime Day Sale 2022. The chimney has touch control along with motion sensor and max noise. It also has thermal auto-clean and 3-speed setting LED light. With a suction capacity of 1350 m3/hr, you can expect this chimney to work well for heavy frying or grilling The black powder coat and decorative finish of this chimney complements your modern kitchen.

4. IFB 7 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine

This fully automatic, front load washing machine can be found at Amazon on the Prime Day Sale. With trishield protection, the washer stands out as one of the best front load washers. It has a capacity of 7kgs, which makes it perfect for a family of 4 members. The washing machine has a high spin speed of 1200 RPM which is effective for fast drying. Created with a stainless-steel crescent moon drum design, the washing machine is gentle enough for keeping the fabrics safe and clean.

5. LG 308 L 3 Star Frost-Free Smart Inverter Double Door Refrigerator

This LG refrigerator is a special Prime Day launch in the appliances section. It has some of the coolest features that we all wish to have in our refrigerators. The shelves are made of trimless tempered glass. With a smart inverter compressor, it saves energy, makes less noise and is highly durable. The capacity, of 308L, is sufficient for large families. Its auto-defrost function prevents ice-build up.

6. Hisense 564 L Inverter Frost-Free Side-by-Side Door Refrigerator

Hisense 564L inverter frost-free side-by-side door refrigerator is an innovative product that surely needs your attention. Being available on Amazon Sale, 2022, it can even be bought at astonishing prices. The refrigerator has a considerable capacity of 564 litres. It has a special water dispenser along with a food capacity of 347 litres. The auto-defrost function prevents ice build-up. Furthermore, it is energy efficient with the digital inverter compressor.

7. Godrej 7 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Top Loading Washing Machine

This is a fully automatic top load machine available at amazing affordable prices during the Prime Day Sales 2022. It is easy to use with its 5 wash programs. The I-wash technology calculator, soaks, and dries clothes instantly. The plastic drum or turbo 6 pulsators helps in creating smooth water motions. It comes with a 700 spin RPM speed which allows faster drying.

8. Toshiba 439 L 2-Star Frost Free Inverter Air Fall

Toshiba, frost free refrigerator is equipped with an auto-defrost function along with a storage capacity of 349 litres. Some of its prime features include electronic temperature control, humidity control, air fall cooling and pure bio deodorizer. You can avail the exciting offers on this prime launch during the Amazon Prime Day sale.

Time is running, and you need to be fully prepared to get the most out of Amazon Prime Day Sale, 2022. It is the sale of the season and with these phenomenal new launches in the appliances section, it is worthy of your attention. Grab these cool, freshly launched appliances at special offers during the sale. Remember, the sale is exclusively for Prime members. So, if you are not a Prime member, buy Amazon Prime Membership to avail all the offers.

