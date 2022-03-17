Best BB cream: Your skin’s number one workmate for a full glam look

The scorching heat and inadequate climatic conditions make your skin itchy, greasy, sticky and largely oily. In the constant hustle and bustle of daily life, we are sure you must feel like cutting down your everyday makeup and skin care routine. But skipping steps from your skincare routine may lead to adverse effects on your skin. And skipping makeup products will make you look drab. The increase in the temperature, hot gushing winds and humidity are the three elements that will hamper your makeup look. Multiple layering of creams and thick foundations will suffocate your skin. Thus, to achieve a full glam look you need to break up with your heavy makeup foundations with the best BB cream.

What is BB cream?

The full form of BB cream is beauty balm or a blemish balm. BB creams are one such makeup essentials that still make you look youthful and glamorous without heavy makeup applications. BB creams brightens your skin as well as serve everything that a supple skin requires. BB creams have recently entered the market and a must have beauty product for tropical climatic conditions like India. These creams add a light makeup-like finish to your face. Every BB cream is infused with goodness of natural and skin friendly ingredients. Thus, BB creams have bagged the title of the best no makeup essential.

What is BB cream used for?

BB creams are largely used for masking up blemishes, scars, dark spots, fine lines, wrinkles just like your foundations. But BB creams are extremely light on skin and work like your everyday skin moisturiser. It is one of the best makeup creams that not only makes your skin luminous but also acts as highly beneficial skin rejuvenators. A BB cream is suitable for all skin types and tones. There are numerous shades of BB creams that can be a perfect choice for every woman.

Newly arising skin issues and an increase in the impact of harmful UVA and UVB rays of the sun, BB and CC creams have entered the market. They are a great saviours for the ones who wish to cut down the heavy layers of makeup foundations. There are BB creams as well CC creams which have taken the world by storm and offer a plethora of skin hydrating benefits.

What is the difference between BB and CC cream?

BB cream are beauty balms whereas CC creams are complexion correctors or colour controllers. Each cream works towards amplifying your skin’s complexion and texture but in their own way.

BB Creams vs. CC Creams

The features of BB creams are as follows:

- They are hydrating makeup products.

- They are also called skin tints.

- They work like moisturisers but in a tinted way.

- They work well for normal to dry skin types.

- With more skincare properties and antioxidants, BB creams brightens the facial complexions.

- They have the power to mask up visible scars and dark spots.

- They are a two in one product i.e a skincare essential and a makeup product.

- They serve you with a protective shield to fight against the harmful UVA and UVA rays.

- They give you a foundation like glow but works like a skincare product.

The features of CC creams are as follows:

- They offer more coverage than BB creams.

- They are ideal for oily and acne prone skin types.

- They give your skin a matte finish appearance.

- They are light and formulated with anti-ageing agents.

- They work well to treat correct discoloration like redness and dullness.

Now you must have understood the difference between a BB cream and a CC cream. BB cream uses a unique moisturising formula that uplifts your skin’s dullness where CC cream has more or the colour correcting features.

Snatch a glimpse of the widely appreciated BB creams and pick your best BB cream without second thoughts .

1. Spawake BB Cream

This BB cream is ideal for all skin types. It paves way for a luminous skin and is suitable for medium to dusky skin tone. Spawake BB Cream contains SPF 25 and thus a perfect protective shield to prevent sun damage. This BB cream is dermatologically tested and alcohol free. It has a fresh fragrance and that enhances your mood instantly. This BB cream is also used for vanishing dark spots and helps you to embrace your facial glow in the most natural way. It evens skin tone and locks moisture for up to 8 hours. This can be awarded as the best BB cream as it has plenty of skin benefits.

Price: Rs. 578

Deal: Rs. 499

2. TNW-THE NATURAL WASH Ayurvedic Bb Cream

Ayurvedic beauty products have a distinctive skin benefit that no makeup product can offer. TNW-THE NATURAL WASH Ayurvedic Bb Cream comes with SPF 30 to help you flaunt a no makeup look within seconds of application. It contains powerful and natural ingredients like carrot seed oil, cucumber, saffron, almond oil and glycerine. This cream gives ample amount of sun protection. This BB cream is beneficial for protecting your skin against harmful UVA rays and further prevents tanning and uneven skin tone. This BB cream is extremely light on skin and serves you with a non-greasy formula.

Price: Rs. 440

Deal: Rs. 349

3. SUGAR Cosmetics - Goddess Of Flawless - BB Cream

This SUGAR Cosmetics - Goddess Of Flawless - BB Cream is a long lasting, lightweight cream with a matte finish. This cream will help you attain a luminous skin by evening out uneven skin tone. It has the capability to hide blemishes and keep your skin shine-free throughout the day. This cream is suitable for all skin tones and delivers what it claims. It comes with a mousse textured formula for a natural finish. It is easily blendable and covers imperfections within minutes. These long lasting creams will protect your skin from harmful UV rays with SPF 30.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 629

4. Dermafique Age Defying BB Cream

Dermafique Age Defying BB Cream is the best BB cream that corrects pigmentation and dark spots. This BB cream is a little expensive but worth the money. The results will be visible in just 2 weeks post usage. It is dermatologically tested and comes with a plant stem cell technology. It is an anti-aging BB cream that boosts cell renewal and collagen regeneration. It is a great magician that vanishes dark circles, fine lines and wrinkles. In addition, this cream makes skin firmer and youthful.

Price: Rs. 1299

Deal: Rs. 1104

5. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Skin Tint BB Cream

This skin tint BB cream is effective to treat pores and blemishes. It is a BB foundation that suits oily skin. It is a two in one beauty essential that works like magic. It is a beautiful combination of makeup with skincare benefits. It compliments every skin shade and easily blends with your skin tone. It masks large pores and nurtures your skin deeply. It provides necessary sun protection and blurs imperfections. Just Herbs Ayurvedic Herb Enriched Skin Tint BB Cream is a sheer winner when it comes to herb enriched BB creams.

Price: Rs. 1295

Deal: Rs. 997

6. Belora Paris BB Cream Naturelle

This BB cream is an anti-pollution moisturiser that you can add in your beauty essentials straight away. It is a natural and vegan beauty product with a mild dew. Belora Paris BB Cream Naturelle is paraben, silicone and chemical free and thus a perfect sunscreen to use everyday. There are numerous reasons to love this best BB cream. To start with its ingredients, this BB cream is infused with mulberry extract for moisturising the skin thoroughly. Hyaluronic acid absorbs water in cells to give a healthy and well nourished appearance. The daisy flower extracts effectively prevent pigmentation and dark spots. What’s more? The antioxidants and Vitamins B, C and E help in skin rejuvenation.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 509

7. Pond's White Beauty BB+ Fairness Cream And Lakme Moisturizer Body Lotion

This combo that contains Pond's White Beauty BB+ Fairness Cream and Lakme Moisturizer Body Lotion helps you with instant spot coverage and even skin tone. It is ideal for all skin types from medium to dark skin tone. The BB cream gives your face a foundation like glow and the moisturiser ensures that your skin stays hydrated. It is a Vitamin enriched cream that serves your with a light makeup like glow. It contains SPF 30 and is a perfect choice for everyday use.

Price: Rs. 478

Deal: Rs. 340

8. Colorbar Perfect Match Beauty Balm

This beauty balm nourishes your skin with its antioxidants and antiseptic properties. It keeps your skin hydrated and offers a broad spectrum of SPF 20. This cream offers protection against damage from both UVA and UVB rays. It is enriched with sandalwood, aloe vera, cucumber and apple extract that helps you attain a full glam look. In addition, it is formulated without parabens, allergens and fragrances that suits all skin types. Colorbar Perfect Match Beauty Balm smoothes fine lines and evens skin tone.

Price: Rs. 650

Deal: Rs. 552

9. Aegte Organics Skin Corrector DD Cream (BB+CC)

Aegte Organics Skin Corrector DD Cream comes with a broad spectrum of SPF 25++ for maximum sun protection. It is a beauty balm as well as a corrector cream for the face. It removes dark spots and pigmentation. The skin lightening and brightening formula of the natural ingredients relieves general itchiness, eczema, sunburn and other common skin conditions. It helps make skin appear younger-looking and healthier with a natural dewy finish.

Price: Rs. 799

Deal: Rs. 637

10. Sunisa 3 in 1 Air Cushion CC and BB cream

Sunisa 3 in 1 Air Cushion CC and BB cream is a waterproof foundation cream. For brightening and moisturising benefits you must try your hands on this best BB cream. It has a compact design for quick and effortless makeup anywhere. In addition to its waterproof formula, this cream is sweat and scratch-resistant. This BB cream foundation cream is suitable for all skin types and comes in a minimalistic pocket slipping structure.

Price: Rs. 599

Deal: Rs. 279

11. MISSHA M Perfect Cover Fresh BB Cream

MISSHA M Perfect Cover Fresh BB Cream is ideal for those who possess dry skin. It comes with SPF 42 so that your skin resists UVA and UVB rays effectively. It brightens the skin tone and heals blemishes. It also slows down the signs of early aging. It hydrates your skin and improves its elasticity naturally. This BB cream helps to infuse moisture for firmer-looking skin with reduction in the appearance of fine lines and wrinkles.

Price: Rs. 1590

Deal: Rs. 1210

12. Studd Muffyn BB cream

This BB cream is largely used for hiding unwanted and uninvited blemishes. It serves your natural glow and also covers acne scars. Studd Muffyn BB cream is enriched with Vitamin C, Vitamin E, shea butter and cocoa. An instant burst of fresh moisture BB Cream, it makes your skin feel smooth instantly. With its lightweight texture, it gives your skin a healthy glow.

Price: Rs. 699

Deal: Rs. 599

13. Lenphor Perfection BB Cream

This BB cream is meant for professional use. It has a refreshing fragrance, no parabens and is enriched with the goodness of Vitamin E. Lenphor Perfection BB Cream has a super-light texture. This is said to be the best bb cream as it gets easily absorbed by the skin to produce a lovely matte finish. It offers strong UV protection with SPF 15 to avoid uneven skin tone. It blends easily and also dries quickly. Due to its fantastic coverage and no clogged pores, this BB cream is a worth adoring beauty essential.





Price: Rs. 499

Deal: Rs. 425

14. SoulTree Ayurvedic BB Cream

This ayurvedic BB cream blends effortlessly into the skin, with matte effects for an even tone and smooth texture. It reduces oiliness and hydrates your skin to the fullest. It is one of the best BB creams resulting in a natural and transparent look. It contains sandalwood that helps in reducing pimples and dark spots. It also prevents skin damage. This BB cream can be the best substitute for your heavy foundation.

Price: Rs. 950

15. O3+ Bright Glow BB Cream

This BB cream is ideal for medium skin tone with SPF 30. This five-in-one BB cream instantly brightens and boosts your internal glow. It provides a buildable and mattifying coverage for your perfect base to be worn alone or under your favourite makeup look. Squeeze out a little of this BB+ Cream Dot your forehead cheeks and chin Blend and spread towards your hairline and jawline for an even coverage.

Price: Rs. 445

With these 10 BB creams, you have an opportunity to pick the best BB cream for everyday use. These creams work as per your needs and necessities and do not suffocate your skin like the usual makeup products. The CC cream and BB cream price does not highlight a huge difference and hence are considered to be a pocket friendly makeup cum skincare product.

Don't waste much time! We assure you that these BB creams will do all the wonders to your skin that you were yearning for since long. We can't wait to skin you glowing and glowing with these best bb creams in your beauty collection. Say goodbye to heavy makeup and hello to a full glam look. Shhh.. let others wonder the secret of your luminous skin when on the go. So when are you breaking up with your foundation? We are sure no break up would have been as pleasant as this one. Go head to your Amazon cart and slide the best BB cream from your wishlist to the cart.

FAQs

1. How different is a BB cream from foundation?

BB cream is a lighter version of foundation. They are also called skin tints. BB creams do not suffocate the skin rather offer everything that a highly nourished skin requires. They have a hydrating formula and come with SPF for utmost skin protection. Unlike foundation, your face will achieve a full glam look within a single application. No need to apply multiple layers of creams and primers for utmost skin protection.

2. What are the benefits of BB cream?

A BB cream is like a primer that helps in evening your skin’s complexion. It covers largely visible pores, scars and wrinkles. Since they contain SPF, they prevent sun damage to your skin. They contain plenty of benefits just like a moisturiser. Rather, BB creams are one step ahead as they are a beautiful combination of makeup and skincare.

3. Does BB cream cause any harm to your skin?

No, BB creams only have skin friendly benefits. They don't hamper your skin texture or your tone. You can apply BB cream everyday and flaunt your full glam look with minimal effort. Pick the best BB cream and kickstart your day without compromising on your makeup rituals.

4. What do BB creams contain in common?

All the BB creams contain skin vitalising ingredients. They are either sourced from herbs, antioxidants or naturally existing skin superfoods. The majority of the BB creams serve you with rich SPF contents. This makes BB creams an everyday beauty essential.

5. How to use BB cream?

BB creams do not ask for much fuss for amping up your skin’s radiance. All you have to do is squeeze a little amount of BB cream on your hand. A coin sized amount to be more precise. With your fingertips, spread the BB cream evenly on your face. Gently blend it all over your face. Leave it undisturbed and you are ready to rock your day luminously.

6. Are BB creams expensive?

No. BB creams are not very expensive. They are available in plenty of shades and bottles to suit every budget. They usually range from Rs. 300 to Rs. 1000. If you don't wish to invest much on BB creams you may also try your hands on common BB cream brands. But make sure that you pick the best BB cream according to your skin tone and skin type.

7. What should I see before buying a BB cream?

Before buying a BB cream, always check its direction for use and ingredients. See if it contains any harmful ingredients that are not meant for your skin type. Another aspect is the skin shade. Analyse your skin tone, type and shade before picking the best bb cream. Buy the BB cream that is beneficial and ideal to your skin type only.

8. Why shouldn’t one use a foundation everyday?

Foundations do not let your skin breathe. Excessive usage of foundation can lead to adverse effects on your skin and result in dark spots. Foundations might conceal your dullness but won't provide skincare essentials. Thus, you should rely on BB creams. They are a great substitute for foundations and offer plenty of skin soothing benefits.

9. What should one use to apply a BB cream evenly?

You can use a beauty blender, makeup brush or a puffy spong. These makeup tools help in application and prevent patches. If you are not very comfortable with these beauty blenders, then you can apply the BB cream with the help of your hands.

10. When should one apply a BB cream?

You can apply a BB cream everyday. You can also replace your foundation with the appropriate shade of BB cream. If you wish to flaunt a no makeup look then just apply a BB cream and you are ready to kickstart your day. A BB cream can replace the step of foundation and so you don't have to use a BB cream as well as a foundation. However, it is up to you if you wish to apply a normal moisturiser before sealing your face with the BB cream.

