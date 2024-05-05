Look Back at Conor McGregor’s Iconic Speech Toward José Aldo That Silenced Brazilian Fans

Trash talk is one of the best elements in combat sports. When Conor McGregor faced featherweight champion José Aldo in Brazil, The Notorious dropped one of the most iconic lines in UFC history, which lingers in fans’ minds to this day.

Conor McGregor is often credited with being the most entertaining fighter of all time. His prominent catchphrases, brash personality, and mind games against his opponents are a few components the Irishman possesses.

When Conor McGregor Dropped This Iconic Line To Brazil Ahead Of José Aldo Fight

Conor McGregor vs. José Aldo is one of the most celebrated fights in the UFC. The Notorious witnessed a rise in rankings ahead of his fight against the Brazilian pound-for-pound champion.

In the world tour for this fight, Conor McGregor’s constant jabs and insulting remarks against the featherweight champion seemed to have touched a nerve. However, his iconic rant toward a hostile Brazilian crowd appears to top them all.

José Aldo’s native Brazil did not take kindly to Conor McGregor’s trash-talking. When reporters questioned the fighter about the champion’s statements, the fans jeered the Irishman before he could even speak. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

However, McGregor proceeded to deliver a message that became one of the most legendary moments throughout his career.

Advertisement

“If this was a different time, I would invade his favela on horseback and kill anyone that was not fit to work,” said Conor McGregor. The fighter’s silly mind games turned dark and historical after the crowd booed The Notorious.

Although José Aldo and Conor McGregor shared a hostile relationship throughout the build-up, both fighters appear cordial following the much-anticipated bout.

Also read: When Conor McGregor Showed His Support To Ryan Garcia Following Gervonta Davis Loss

José Aldo Expects Conor McGregor Victory At UFC 303

Throughout the build-up to UFC 194, José Aldo and Conor McGregor were severely confrontational. Both fighters seemed to possess disdain toward each other, which ended in thirteen seconds as Conor McGregor emerged victorious.

However, things seemed to have taken a turn as José Aldo complimented The Notorious ahead of UFC 303 against Michael Chandler. The Brazilian fighter showed his respect for the fighter and expressed his support for him.

Advertisement

In an interview with MMA Junkie, José Aldo said, “I hope that he can go in there and be the Conor of old and be aggressive, and go in there to finish the fight. I expect great things from that fight.”

The former featherweight champion also revealed his pattern of showing respect to all his previous opponents.

Since his loss to Conor McGregor, José Aldo failed to back down. The Brazilian fighter is scheduled to fight Jonathan Martinez at UFC 301 in the bantamweight division.