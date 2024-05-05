When Tom Brady Mimicked Iconic Tom Cruise Moment With Oprah Winfrey

Tom Brady has been enjoying his happy retirement ever since he hung up his boots for the second time last year, with several records and achievements. However, there are many more things that continue to keep the seven-time Super Bowl champion in the spotlight.

Brady, who owns the NFL's Las Vegas Raiders (minority stake), the WNBA's Las Vegas Aces (minority stake), EFL's Birmingham City FC, Major League Pickleball's Las Vegas Night Owls (ownership group), and E1 Series’ Electric boat racing (team

ownership) also works with Hertz, and while shooting with them, there was this one moment that became the talk of the town.

Tom Brady mimicked Tom Cruise's famous moment with Oprah Winfrey

Tom Brady appeared on the Hertz. Let's Go show, which was hosted by actress and comedian Yvonne Orji. The two re-created several iconic daytime talk show moments, but what took the spotlight was his intimation of Tom Cruise's famous moment with Oprah Winfrey.

Brady, who initially collaborated with Hertz back in 2021, was asked by host Orji, "Do you actually rent with Hertz?" The five-time Super Bowl MVP quickly jumped above the sofa, mimicking the iconic moment the Mission Impossible actor did with Winfrey, and said, "Yes! I love Hertz. Yesssss."

Tom Cruise's iconic couch moment with Oprah Winfrey, which went viral

Back on May 23, 2005, Tom Cruise jumped on the couch while appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show to show his excitement and his love for Katie Holmes in such an energetic way. The episode involved a lot of lovely moments, which showed how much he was in love at that time, but jumping onto the couch was something that took everyone's attention.

Even Oprah was stunned by the action, to which the 70-year-old American host replied that she had never seen The Last Samurai hit maker “behave this way before.” Brady intimating the same iconic moment was something fans adored—seeing a legend poke fun after being inspired by another legend's moves.

TB12 is currently spending his time with his kids and enjoying retirement. The 46-year-old will be back in the NFL, not as a player but as a commentator for Fox Sports, following his 10-year contract worth a $375 million deal.

