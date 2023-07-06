25 Health Benefits of Lychee: A Tropical Superfruit

Luscious, fragrant, and bursting with tropical sweetness, lychee fruit has captivated palates around the world for centuries. The unique flavor and numerous health benefits of lychee make it a remarkable addition to any balanced diet. You will be amazed by these little fruity pops, not just for their pretty appearance but also for the incredible nourishment they offer. With each succulent bite, there is a burst of tropical nutrients packed into little balls to make you crave more.

Lychees are packed with an abundance of nutritional goodness. Antioxidants, such as vitamin C and flavonoids rich in lychee fruit, help you fight various health problems, including dull skin. There is more in the bucket as you read through ( 1 ).

With a high water content, these little fruits can help quench your thirst and refresh you on hot summer days. They make for the perfect guilt-free snack, satisfying your yearnings while keeping you hydrated.

Whether you enjoy them fresh, blended into smoothies, or added to fruit salads, lychees are a delightful way to incorporate wholesome goodness into your diet.

So dive into a bowl of lychees and experience the joy of indulging in nature's tropical treasure. Treat yourself to their sweetness while reaping the bountiful benefits of lychee. With lychees, you'll discover that healthy eating can be a scrumptious and enjoyable journey. Embrace the juicy goodness, and let lychees add fun and nourishment to your life!

What are Lychees?

Scientific Name – Litchi chinensis

Family – Sapindaceae

Native – Kwangtung and Fukien provinces in southern China

Other Names – Lichi (Hindi), Vilazi pazham (Tamil), Lichi Pazham (Malayalam)

This tropical treat, scientifically known as Litchi chinensis, is a small, round, or oval fruit that originated from the subtropical regions of Asia, most commonly found in South-East Asia, China, and Taiwan. Coming from the soapberry family, they are prized for their delectable taste and unique texture. They are found in a rough pinkish shell and have juicy, translucent white flesh that surrounds a single seed in the center. The flesh is sweet, fragrant, and often described as a blend of floral, fruity, and slightly acidic flavors.

Lychees have been cultivated for centuries and are popular in various cuisines around the world. Lychee fruit is not only enjoyed as fresh fruit but is also used in desserts, beverages, and savory dishes. In many Asian cultures, lychees hold cultural significance and are often associated with celebrations and auspicious occasions.

Although lychees have a very short shelf life, the list of benefits of lychees is not short. Apart from their delightful taste, lychees offer several health benefits. Loaded with nutrients, vitamins, and minerals, it can be a great snacking option during the summer. However, there are certain things to keep in mind while purchasing one. Look for firmer, brighter, and heavier litchi. A softer litchi usually indicates it won’t last long in your fridge and needs to be immediately consumed.

So, whether you're seeking a delicious snack, a unique addition to your culinary creations, or a tropical flavor experience, lychees are a delightful fruit that is sure to please your palate and add a touch of exotic flair to your meals.

Lychee Nutrition Facts

100g of lychee contains the following nutrients, as per USDA Food Data Central. One litchi is 10g in weight ( 1 ).

Calories: 66

Protein: 0.83 g

Fat: 0.44 g

Carbs: 16.5 g

Fiber: 1.3 g

Vitamin C: 71.5 mg

Calcium: 5 mg

Magnesium: 10 mg

Phosphorus: 31 mg

Potassium: 171 mg

25 Amazing Health Benefits of Lychee

Although small in size, this fruit has more benefits than we could imagine. Find these wonderful reasons to eat litchi if you haven’t started yet.

1. May Help Maintain Electrolyte Balance

Lychees are made of 80% water and are an excellent choice for maintaining proper hydration, which is required for the functioning of organs and skin health ( 1 ).

While the need for hydration is often satisfied with the water we drink, we often do not drink enough, and hence the body extracts it from the various foods we consume. Fruits, including lychees, are high in water content, meaning they provide minerals like potassium, sodium, and chloride to maintain electrolyte balance in the body ( 1 ).

Moreover, proper hydration helps regulate body temperature. When the body becomes dehydrated, it may struggle to cool down efficiently, leading to an increased risk of heat-related illnesses such as heat exhaustion or heatstroke. By regularly consuming hydrating foods like lychee, you can support your body's natural cooling mechanisms and maintain a stable body temperature ( 2 ).

2. May Help Lower Blood Sugar Levels

Lychee is one of the most delicious tropical fruits and may also help regulate blood sugar levels due to its nutritional properties. Firstly, it’s not the lychee that exhibits hypoglycemic activity, but the seeds that contribute to glycemic control.

Lychee seed contains certain bioactive compounds such as flavanones, flavonols, and proanthocyanidins that help reduce oxidative stress in diabetic patients. By reducing oxidative stress, lychee seed extract may help protect pancreatic beta cells and improve their function in insulin production ( 3 ).

3. Lychees Possess Anti-cancer Properties

While there are investigations going on to study the anti-cancer properties of lychees, there are enough studies to prove that lychee seed extract and pericarp extracts are capable of producing anti-cancer effects ( 1 ).

Lychee fruit pericarp and seed contain polyphenolic and antioxidant compounds that are responsible for their anti-tumor properties. There are several studies that show lychee skin may help prevent rectum cancer, liver cancer, breast cancer, and prostate cancer ( 1 ).

A study in 2006 showed that lychee skin is water soluble, and its extract, when needed, was given to mice with liver cancer. This significantly slowed the growth of human hepatoma cells and suppressed cancer development ( 4 ). A similar study also resulted in the suppression of breast cancer. The skin extract caused changes in the genetic expressions, causing cancer cell death ( 5 ).

4. May Help Fight Nocturnal Asthma

While lychees are a great source of numerous vitamins and minerals, their antibacterial and anti-inflammatory properties help fight nocturnal asthma. It is a condition leading to the tightness of the chest, wheezing at night, and difficulty breathing, making it almost impossible to sleep and making you heavily tired.

Lychee seed starch is actively available on the market and can be used as a water-thickening agent in place of potato starch, corn starch, or tapioca starch. The combination of phenolic compounds and bioactive polysaccharides in lychee makes it rich in antioxidants. This makes lychee a great choice for creating edible coatings and films with innovative properties ( 6 ).

5. May Help Rejuvenate Your Skin

If you live in a tropical country, it is hard to believe that you haven’t heard of lychee fruit. Also, it is equally difficult to protect your skin from dust and UV rays in tropical countries.

Vitamin C from lychee is a skin-friendly nutrient. To have a smooth texture and an even skin tone, it is a primary source to look for, and lychee is abundant in vitamin C ( 7 ).

Moreover, lychee fruit extract consists of some low-molecular polyphenols like oligonol, catechins, flavonols, and procyanidins ( 8 ). Polyphenols act as an antioxidant for your skin, which prevents any severe damage to your skin cells and prevents malignancies ( 9 ). Further, it may be a blessing in disguise when consumed on a regular basis in small amounts for your skin, as it helps treat sunburns and acne.

6. May Help Prevent Hepatitis B

Although hepatitis B is controlled by vaccination, which is necessary to keep the virus away, as per many research studies, lychee seeds have been known to be the second most effective treatment against the hepatitis B virus in herbal medicine ( 10 ).

Lychee fruit, which comes from the Sapindaceae family, is rich in polyphenolic compounds. The pericarp, which is the red shell, and the seeds work effectively as herbal medicines. Compounds such as anthocyanins, and tannins are coming to the rescue in cases of liver-related diseases, as per Chinese medicine ( 11 ).

7. May Help Reduce Sunburn

Sunburns are those parts of your trip that come home unwanted. It could be uncomfortable, itchy, and burn at times. However, with litchi’s antioxidant properties to reduce oxidative stress and anti-inflammatory properties, it could be easy for you to say goodbye to sunburns ( 12 ).

While orally consuming lychees is beneficial, it can also help cure sunburns when applied topically to the affected area. The mask is super easy to make and takes less than 5 minutes of your time. Take 3-4 litchis and extract the juice from the litchis. Add a vitamin E capsule to the juice and apply it to the affected areas. Leave it for 30 minutes, and you are good to go (