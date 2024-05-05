The Acolyte Trailer: Leslye Headland Takes Fans Back To High Republic Era In New Star Wars Series With Amandla Stenberg, Lee Jung-Jae And Carrie Ann Moss

During the 2024 Star Wars Day celebrations, Lucasfilm premiered a new trailer for Star Wars: The Acolyte which teased the Sith Lord of the High Republic Era that fans have been eagerly waiting for.

Leslye Headland's forthcoming Star Wars TV series, The Acolyte takes place in a timeline that's a century before the Skywalker saga. The glimmering cast includes Emmy-winning Squid Game actor Lee Jung-Jae, Amandla Stenberg who was featured in Time's list of Most Influential Teens 2015 and 2016, and The Matrix star Carrie-Anne Moss among others.

Star Wars: The Acolyte trailer unveils the Sith Lord of the High Republic Era

In the trailer of the Disney+ series, fans spotted what appears to be the Sith during The High Republic Era. At this point in time, the Jedi believe that the Sith have disappeared over a millennium ago and have become nothing but lost memories hidden in history. They have almost been forgotten.

All they know of the Sith is their red lightsabers. Therefore, what happens in The Acolyte trailer presents an element of an ominous surprise – it signals a cosmic tilt toward darkness threatening Jedi's existence. If any Jedi met the Sith, they would probably not be believed by others or no one would be left to tell the tale.

What is known so far about Sith Lord from the new trailer?

The enigma surrounding this dark figure leaves much room for speculation on who he could be but nobody knows yet exactly which character is portrayed here. In Star Wars: Episode III - Revenge of the Sith, Palpatine informed Anakin Skywalker about his formidable master Darth Plagueis. One can only guess that the new Sith Lord might be him.

Another possibility might include Darth Tenebrous who is said to be Plagueis’ former master. Darth Maul’s famous ship called Sith Infiltrator was designed by him and was seen briefly during Star Wars Episode I: The Phantom Menace where Qui Gon Jinn fights alongside Obi-Wan Kenobi against Maul himself. Considering that The Acolyte takes place before all prequel movies this would make appropriate sense too.

Nevertheless, what really captivates everyone’s attention revolves around the thematic shift between the light side and dark sides of force itself where suddenly it seems like the Sith have gained the upper hand over their counterparts by altering balance within cosmic order itself.

This highly anticipated Star Wars series is set to explore Amandla Stenberg's character infiltrating and trying to wipe out the Jedi. As shown in the trailer, the Jedi are being killed or facing several other challenges.

The series will look into various intriguing aspects of a former Padawan reuniting with her Jedi Master to investigate crimes. However, something more sinister awaits them.

About Star Wars: The Acolyte

The upcoming series also features Charlie Barnett, Manny Jacinto, Dean-Charles Chapman, Joonas Suotamo, Dafne Keen, Jodie Turner-Smith, and Rebecca Henderson.

Star Wars: The Acolyte is scheduled for a release on June 4, 2024. The series will premiere on Disney+ Hotstar.

